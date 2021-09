WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — A showdown in the U.S. Senate rolls into a new day as the hours tick down towards a deadline to keep the government open. This morning, it’s back to the drawing board for Democrats after Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would suspend the debt limit and avoid a government shutdown. If lawmakers don’t reach a deal by Thursday, it could affect millions of workers across the country. Despite Republicans blocking a bill that would fund government operations, Democrats say they will try again. President Joe Biden told reports on Monday that he’s optimistic and that they will get...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO