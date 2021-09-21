CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsroom Success Manager – American Press Institute

The American Press Institute seeks to hire a Newsroom Success Manager to join our team that runs Metrics for News, an innovative custom analytics program that helps publishers practice audience-centered journalism by better understanding their audiences and what drives engagement. Our team helps publishers create smarter, more data-driven content strategies that align with their editorial mission and support their business goals.

