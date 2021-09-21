Newsroom Success Manager – American Press Institute

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has mixed feelings about his company’s failed bid to acquire TikTok last year. “It’s the strangest thing I’ve ever worked on,” Nadella told Kara Swisher at Vox Media’s Code Conference on Monday, adding with a laugh, “I learned so much, Kara, about so many things and so many people.” Last year, as TikTok faced a potential ban from the U.S. under the Trump administration, Microsoft emerged as a potential buyer to acquire the social media platform’s U.S. operations. The potential deal eventually fell through last September after TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, selected Oracle over Microsoft as its U.S....

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO