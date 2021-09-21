CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC restaurant group moves to 4-day work week in support of work-life balance

By Melissa Howell
WTOP
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong hours and hectic environments are typical within the restaurant industry, and KNEAD Hospitality + Design hopes to change that with the rollout of a four-day work week. From Succotash in National Harbor to Mi Vida at The Wharf, the group has several restaurants. During the pandemic, Jason Berry, one...

wtop.com

