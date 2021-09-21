DC restaurant group moves to 4-day work week in support of work-life balance

Open-source intelligence (OSINT) is the investigative practice of combing through freely available information to find specific data. It is used in many different capacities like law enforcement, missing persons, corporate investigations, and even in your personal life. like law enforcement, missing persons, corporate investigations, and even in your personal life. Using OSINT skills in work and life enables you to learn more about your general environment. At Social-Engineer, LLC, we utilize OSINT for every client engagement we participate in. In fact, it is the first step to developing pretexts and simulated attacks against our clients. We, as the adversary simulators, would just be blindly guessing about our targets without OSINT. That information also allows for a teachable moment for the client after the engagement. Showing them what is freely available, to anyone willing to look, allows them to be resilient when an attacker uses that information against them.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 8 DAYS AGO