We’re getting our first look today at the congressional maps that will shape who represents us in Washington for the next decade. The Republican lawmakers in charge of drawing the maps stuck Texas’ two new congressional districts—awarded thanks to the state’s booming population—near Austin and Houston. These maps will change some before they’re final, but probably not much. The state Legislature is now free of the oversight that, on Texas’ last redistricting go-round, led a federal court to rule the state’s voting maps discriminated against Black and Latino voters.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO