Value Of ETH Staked Ahead Of Ethereum 2.0 Jumps 25% In One Month

By Best Owie
bitcoinist.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthereum 2.0 is still far on the horizon. Scheduled to occur in 2022, the project has experienced numerous delays that have pushed back its release date further. This has although not been a deterrent for investors in Ethereum to invest their coins on the network. The amount of staked coins on the network has been on a steady rise, especially in 2021. Accelerated by the mostly green trends that the market has enjoyed this year.

