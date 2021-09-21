CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Earthquakes shake Spanish island as rivers of volcanic lava flow toward the sea

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2efcwI_0c3Q1aRZ00

Several small earthquakes shook the Spanish island of La Palma off northwest Africa, keeping nerves on edge as rivers of volcanic lava continued to flow toward the sea Tuesday and a new vent blew open on the mountainside.

After moving downhill across the island’s countryside since Sunday’s eruption, the lava is gradually closing in on the more densely populated coastline.

Officials said a river of lava was bearing down on the neighborhood of Todoque, where more than 1,000 people live and where emergency services were preparing evacuations.

About 6,000 people on La Palma have been evacuated so far and 183 houses damaged, government spokeswoman Isabel Rodríguez said after a Cabinet meeting in Madrid.

“The truth is that it’s a tragedy to see people losing their properties,” said municipal worker Fernando Díaz in the town of El Paso, though he noted that people were also suffering by not knowing the fate of their homes as police kept people away from the lava flows.

“For the lucky ones they would have some peace in knowing that their homes haven’t been affected,” he said. “This uncertainty is complicated.”

The new vent is 900 meters (3,000 feet) north of the Cumbre Vieja ridge, where the volcano first erupted after a week of thousands of small earthquakes.

That so-called earthquake swarm gave authorities warning that an eruption was likely and allowed many people to be evacuated, avoiding casualties.

The new fissure opened after what the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute said was a 3.8-magnitude quake late Monday.

La Palma, with a population of some 85,000 people, is part of the volcanic Canary Islands.

Lava by Tuesday had covered 106 hectares (about 260 acres) of terrain, according to the European Union’s Earth Observation Program, Copernicus.

Unstoppable rivers of lava, as much as six meters (nearly 20 feet) high, rolled down hillsides, burning and crushing everything in their path.

The head of the Canary Islands regional government, Ángel Víctor Torres, said authorities would ask for European Union financial aid to help rebuild.

He said damage already amounted to much more than 400 million euros ($470 million), which qualifies the archipelago for emergency EU aid.

He described the region as a “catastrophe zone” and said he would request money to rebuild road and water supply networks and create temporary accommodation for families who have lost their homes as well as their farmland — and sometimes their livelihoods.

Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are due to visit the affected area on Thursday.

Authorities said the pace of the lava’s advance appeared to have slowed and they didn’t expect it to reach the sea before Wednesday at the earliest, Spanish private news agency Europa Press reported.

When it reaches the Atlantic Ocean, it could cause explosions and produce clouds of toxic gas. Scientists monitoring the lava measured its temperature at more than 1,000 Celsius (more than 1,800 F).

Scientists say the lava flows could last for weeks or months. The volcano has been spewing out between 8,000 and 10,500 tons of sulfur dioxide a day, the Volcanology Institute said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Lava from Canaries eruption covers huge area at sea

Lava from the erupting volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands that began cascading into the ocean 36 hours ago has already covered more than 25 acres at sea, experts said Thursday.  "Estimates suggest it has already covered more than 10 hectares (25 acres)" at sea, David Calvo of the Canaries' volcanology institute Involcan told AFP, saying experts would carry out a more accurate assessment with drones in the coming hours.
TWITTER
WSB Radio

Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands — (AP) — The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. Copernicus, the European Union's Earth...
EUROPE
AFP

Lava from Canaries eruption covers huge area at sea

Lava from the erupting volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands that began cascading into the ocean 36 hours ago has already covered more than 25 acres at sea, experts said Thursday. Since it began on September 19, the dramatic eruption has forced thousands out of their homes, while lava has destroyed hundreds of houses, businesses and huge swathes of banana plantations. The volcano spewed out rivers of lava that slowly crept towards the sea, eventually pouring into the Atlantic Ocean late on Tuesday in a flow which has not stopped. "Estimates suggest it has already covered more than 10 hectares (25 acres)" at sea, David Calvo of the Canaries' volcanology institute Involcan told AFP, saying experts would carry out a more accurate assessment with drones in the coming hours.
SPAIN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Copernicus
The Independent

Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island

The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. Copernicus the European Union's Earth observation program, said Thursday that its satellite imagery showed a D-shaped tongue of molten rock building up on the island's western shore measured 338 hectares (835 acres) by the end of Wednesday.Trade winds typical of Spain's Canary Islands were helping dispel the plumes of water vapor and toxic gases that result when the lava with a...
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands — (AP) — The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. Copernicus, the European Union's Earth...
EUROPE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. Copernicus, the European Union's Earth observation...
EUROPE
riverbender.com

Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcanic eruption flows into the Atlantic Ocean and solidifies when it hits the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. Copernicus, the European Union's Earth observation program, said...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Casualties#Canary Islands#European Union#Extreme Weather#Spanish#Cabinet#The European Union#Earth Observation Program#Eu#Europa Press#The Volcanology Institute
KHON2

Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — The surface of Spain’s La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. Copernicus, the European Union’s Earth observation...
EUROPE
Derrick

Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. Copernicus, the European Union's Earth observation...
ATLANTIC, PA
WGAU

Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands — (AP) — The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. Copernicus, the European Union's Earth...
EUROPE
KRMG

Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands — (AP) — The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. Copernicus, the European Union's Earth...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Madrid, Spain
WOKV

Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands — (AP) — The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. Copernicus, the European Union's Earth...
EUROPE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands — (AP) — The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. Copernicus, the European Union's Earth...
EUROPE
WHIO Dayton

Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands — (AP) — The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. Copernicus, the European Union's Earth...
EUROPE
WOWK

Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — The surface of Spain’s La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcanic eruption flows into the Atlantic Ocean and solidifies when it hits the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. Copernicus, the European Union’s Earth observation program, said...
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

KTLA

2K+
Followers
430
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy