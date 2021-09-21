CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Marquinhos' Stance Revealed After Chelsea's €100M Summer Move

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos' stance has been revealed after Chelsea were interested in signing the Brazilian last summer.

It was previously reported that the Blues were considering a move for the PSG defender as they looked to bring him to Stamford Bridge to join up with Thiago Silva after the pair formed a formidable partnership in France and with their national team.

However, the defender's stance in the move has now been revealed as RMC Sport report that he did not want to go further with the move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vm5Z9_0c3Q1Agn00
Photo by Richard Callis/SPP/Sipa USA

They continue to explain how the Brazilian is 'feeling very good' in France and PSG's ambitions in the transfer window 'have only reinforced his will to continue' with the French giants.

Chelsea were looking to strengthen in defence and were heavily linked with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, but a move failed to materialise.

This led to Trevoh Chalobah's emergence and the Cobham graduate has stayed at the club as part of Thomas Tuchel's first team plans this season.

Kurt Zouma's departure has opened up a space in defence for the Blues though and a bid for Marquinhos could mateiralise if the club decide to go after the defender.

Antonio Rudiger has been linked with a move in the opposite direction as Paris Saint-Germain eye up the German on a free transfer next summer.

More Chelsea Coverage

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

