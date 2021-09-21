CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RHP Properties Partners with AdoptAClassroom

Cover picture for the articleRHP Properties, the nation’s largest private owner and operator of manufactured home communities, has announced a $10,000 donation to support a Maine school through AdoptAClassroom.org. AdoptAClassroom.org is a national nonprofit that provides funding for U.S. Pre K-12 teachers and schools to purchase materials and tools for their students to learn and succeed. This is the third classroom RHP Properties has adopted through the program, with a total of $30,000 of donations to date.

Maine State
NEWS CENTER Maine

3 things you need to know from the Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday covered several topics including, booster shots, vaccinated people spreading the delta variant, and more. More people are getting tested for the virus. Maine CDC Director Dr. Shah said this is important because it gives us a fuller and clearer picture of the spread of the virus in Maine as close to in "real-time" as possible.
MAINE STATE
Amy Christie

5 unsafe places to avoid in Phoenix

The sunny city with over 300 bright days every year will bring you inspiration and lots of opportunities to have a good time. All the good things come toned down with the high crime rate, though. It’s essential to get familiar with the good areas and know what places you should stay away from, so you get the chance to enjoy every minute you spend in the popular city.
PHOENIX, AZ
