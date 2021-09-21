RHP Properties Partners with AdoptAClassroom
RHP Properties, the nation’s largest private owner and operator of manufactured home communities, has announced a $10,000 donation to support a Maine school through AdoptAClassroom.org. AdoptAClassroom.org is a national nonprofit that provides funding for U.S. Pre K-12 teachers and schools to purchase materials and tools for their students to learn and succeed. This is the third classroom RHP Properties has adopted through the program, with a total of $30,000 of donations to date.www.corpmagazine.com
Comments / 0