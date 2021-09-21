This Is the Largest Industry in New Hampshire

SALEM, N.H. (CBS) — New England can claim two spots on a new list of the top places to live in the United States. Money Magazine is out with “The 50 Best Places To Live” for 2021, and a pair of communities from Massachusetts and New Hampshire are recognized. Salem, New Hampshire is 44th on the list. The lack of earned income, sales or estate tax is one of the appeals, according to the magazine. Salem is also home to Canobie Lake Park, the Mall at Rockingham Park and “America’s Stonehenge.” Canobie Lake Park (WBZ-TV) Coming in just behind at No. 46 is Westford, Massachusetts. “With a picturesque center that absolutely begs for residents to take a stroll, this New England town combines colonial architecture with a serene backdrop of apple orchards and ponds,” Money writes. The Nashoba Valley ski area and 2,000 acres of conservation land are also a draw for those that enjoy the outdoors. Money says its ranking “highlights the places where job growth is rising, home prices are affordable, and the quality of life shines.” The top three places to live were Chanhassen, Minnesota; Carmel, Indiana; and Franklin, Tennessee. Click here to see the full list.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO