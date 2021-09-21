LG's unveils the 32" 4K UltraFine OLED Pro monitor, a $3,999 consumer-ready OLED display
LG has announced its new 32” UltraFine Display OLED Pro Monitor, its first consumer-ready OLED monitor. LG says this 32" 4K monitor (3840 x 2160 pixels) covers 99% coverage of both Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 color spaces. It features a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and has both HDR10 and VESA’s DisplayHDR 400 True Black certification, which ensures the display can maintain 400-nits of brightness while displaying HDR content. The display also offers true 10-bit color, a 1ms response time and a 60Hz refresh rate and uses an anti-glare coating to minimize reflections.www.dpreview.com
Comments / 0