FPL tips: Underlying data says Manchester City and Liverpool are the real deal
The game’s Threat metric shows performances in a different light. While four teams look set to battle it out for the Premier League title, the underlying data suggests two are in pole position in terms of performance. Threat is a metric introduced by the FPL to measure the quality of the chances a player enjoys in front of goal, with a score of around 100 usually accounting for a goal’s worth of chances.punditarena.com
