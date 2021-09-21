CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Small Business Owners Avoided Layoffs and Maintained Employee Benefits Despite Profits Being Down

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the U.S. continues to experience a labor shortage and employers struggle to fill job vacancies, small businesses are recognizing how important it is to keep good workers. According to findings from a two-part survey released by Columbus, Ga.-based supplemental insurance company Aflac, 8 in 10 (81%) owners of small businesses (defined by the survey as those with anywhere from two to 200 employees) expressed that keeping talent was equally as crucial — or even more so — than in years prior.

What Skills Should Small Business Owners Have?

Starting a new business is a massive undertaking, and it isn’t for the fainthearted. Still, more than two million startups get registered every month, showing that it really is possible for anyone to make their business dreams a reality.

