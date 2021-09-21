Most Small Business Owners Avoided Layoffs and Maintained Employee Benefits Despite Profits Being Down
As the U.S. continues to experience a labor shortage and employers struggle to fill job vacancies, small businesses are recognizing how important it is to keep good workers. According to findings from a two-part survey released by Columbus, Ga.-based supplemental insurance company Aflac, 8 in 10 (81%) owners of small businesses (defined by the survey as those with anywhere from two to 200 employees) expressed that keeping talent was equally as crucial — or even more so — than in years prior.www.kten.com
Comments / 0