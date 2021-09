NEW vs LU: Newcastle United will host Leeds United at St James’ Park in round 5 of the Premier League, as both clubs will be looking for their first win this weekend. Newcastle United has had a disastrous start to the season, as they have lost 3 matches out of the 4 played while one match resulted in a draw. A win in this match would increase their self-esteem as they are already facing exclusion from the EFL Cup. Manager Steve Bruce has come under immense pressure, as the team is facing criticism from the fans. The draw against Southampton gave them a single point as they stand at the 19th position in the points table.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO