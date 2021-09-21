The Evidence Is Clear: These 6 Shoe Trends Are Set for Fashion Stardom
Gearing up for the inevitable cold weather is like preparing for battle—you've got to be well equipped. Arguably, one of the most important categories to be on the lookout for in the midst of a seasonal wardrobe refresh is shoes. From leg-warming boots to cozy flats, it's not an area you want to skip once fall and winter weather rears its ugly head. While the runways have provided plenty of interesting takes on which shoes to wear this season, we've noticed six big trends, in particular, we seemingly can't escape.www.whowhatwear.com
Comments / 0