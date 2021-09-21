CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderbilt RB Re'Mahn Davis undergoing season-ending surgery

By Robbie Weinstein
247Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Temple transfer Re'Mahn Davis arrived at Vanderbilt, he originally projected as the Commodores' No. 2 running back behind Keyon Henry-Brooks. Davis became the starter after Henry-Brooks transferred to Louisiana Tech, but the former's first season on West End will only last three games. On Monday night, Davis said on Instagram that he will miss the rest of the campaign due to season-ending surgery; coach Clark Lea confirmed on Tuesday that Davis tore a toe ligament and is out for the season. True sophomore Rocko Griffin will likely take over as Vanderbilt's starter.

