CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Tracking the Shifting Landscape of the Opioid Crisis

By Mary-Russell Roberson
tufts.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew if any communities in the United States have escaped the opioid crisis, and in 2020, opioid overdose deaths rose sharply across the entire country. But the crisis plays out differently from place to place and over time. In some states, the crisis is more profound in rural communities while in other states, it’s more of a problem in cities. The drugs in question vary from prescription opioids like oxycodone to heroin to, most recently, fentanyl, which is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine and a primary driver of the rise in overdose deaths since 2013. And the demographics of the most affected populations change over time as well.

now.tufts.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

OxyContin created the opioid crisis, but stigma and prohibition have fueled it

The highly contentious Purdue Pharma settlement announced Sept. 1, 2021, comes at a pivotal time for the U.S. overdose crisis: 2020 was the worst year on record, with over 93,000 Americans losing their lives to fatal drug overdose. The drug overdose epidemic, now more than two decades long, has claimed the lives of more than 840,000 people since 1999. Current estimates suggest that some 2.3 million people in the U.S. use heroin and 1.7 million people use pharmaceutical opioids without a prescription.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Futurity

The opioid crisis isn’t the same in every place

New research highlights communities most at risk for opioid overdose deaths and most in need of services. Few if any communities in the United States have escaped the opioid crisis, and in 2020, opioid overdose deaths rose sharply across the entire country. But the opioid crisis plays out differently from...
HEALTH
hometownstations.com

Opioid crisis increases during pandemic and the battle to combat this addiction needs to jump into high gear

While the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing, health officials are also battling an ever-growing opioid epidemic in our country. In 2017, the opioid crisis was labeled an epidemic, and a road to recovery was laid out and was working. The number of overdoses was going down that is until the pandemic hit. With many people facing isolation and loneliness, overdose numbers increased 21% in Ohio alone. Locally, the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin counties says our numbers are under the state average but much higher than before COVID and we need to start the battle again.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Boston Herald

Steidler: Use advanced data tracking in war on opioids

America has been losing the war on opioids and the consequences are astounding. Last year 69,710 Americans died of opioid overdoses. In one year, we lost 19% more Americans than in the Vietnam War and 30 times the number killed in Afghanistan. The nearly 70,000 deaths in 2020 mark a...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Lowell Sun

Editorial: Team approach to opioid crisis a winning model

Although most of our public-health attention has been focused on the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year and a half, other major concerns — like the opioid-addiction crisis — that predate the coronavirus continue unabated. In recognition of that reality, Fitchburg Mayor Stephen DiNatale observed the designation of September as...
FITCHBURG, MA
kpfa.org

Special report on opioid crisis in Oakland’s unhoused community: Voices of overdose and survival

Listen to the full radio documentary, first aired on UpFront on September 15, 2021:. Note: This story is part of a print and radio series produced and reported by journalist Ariel Boone (@arielboone) for KPFA and Street Spirit, with support by the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism 2021 California Fellowship and the KPFA Storytelling Project. We encourage you to listen to the radio story above. To read the print series in Street Spirit, click here. The following is an adapted transcript of the radio story for accessibility.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
The Blade

Editorial: Ohio's opioid crisis is a local crisis

The opioid crisis, which continues to hammer Ohio particularly hard, has always been a personal crisis and a community crisis. It has affected thousands of Ohio families on a personal level and it has strained the resources of our community social service agencies and local governments. That’s why it is important that the state direct as much funding from legal settlements from opioid drugmakers as possible to the local level.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Opioid Overdose#Hepatitis C#Naloxone#Gis#Master Of Public Health#The School Of Medicine#Norc#The University Of Chicago#Syringe Services Programs#Ssp
Daily Athenaeum

Harm reduction coalition launches in response to restrictive state laws amid opioid crisis

The Mountain State Harm Reduction (MSHR) coalition launched Saturday in direct response to the recent state laws that restrict harm reduction in West Virginia. In April, Gov. Jim Justice signed SB 334 which requires all new and current harm reduction programs offering needle exchanges to be licensed within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
MORGANTOWN, WV
inlander.com

Fentanyl is flooding into the Inland Northwest, triggering a deadlier phase of the opioid crisis

Allan didn't know it was fentanyl. If things went differently, he may have never known. All he felt was a flash of euphoria eroding into nothingness, and he was gone. He'd battled addiction for three decades, since he was a child. And on the day of his overdose a year ago, he'd recently lost his home and relapsed, once again a prisoner to heroin.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
painnewsnetwork.org

A Pained Life: False Narratives About the Opioid Crisis

The common belief that any patient who takes opioids for pain relief soon becomes addicted seems to have started in 2003, when The Orlando Sentinel published a front-page series under the headline "OxyContin Under Fire: Pain Pill Leaves Death Trail.”. The newspaper used the term "accidental addict" to describe patients...
HEALTH
FL Radio Group

New Cayuga County Court Addresses Opioid Crisis

As part of the Court System’s ongoing efforts to address the State’s opioid crisis, Administrative Judge William K. Taylor Wednesday announced the opening of a specialized part in Auburn City Court tailored to eligible offenders at high risk of a drug overdose, providing this at-risk population immediate access to lifesaving treatment and support services. The new court is a collaboration of the Seventh Judicial District, the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office, the County’s defense bar and other local justice system partners and stakeholders.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Announces Appeal of Purdue Bankruptcy Plan, Seeks to Hold Sackler Family Accountable for Role in the Opioid Crisis

September 26, 2021- OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta last Friday announced he will appeal Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, which a New York bankruptcy court approved on September 17. Through their ownership and control of Purdue, members of the Sackler family made billions of dollars profiting from the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Animal sedative is driving rise in fatal drug ODs

(HealthDay)—An animal tranquilizer, xylazine, is increasingly linked to drug overdose deaths across the United States, health officials say. According to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, xylazine has turned up in overdose deaths in 25 of 38 states examined. In 2019, xylazine contributed to death in 64% of cases and almost always also involved fentanyl.
PETS
NY1

Proposed law seeks to better track opioid sales in New York

A bill that would require the state Department of Health to release an annual report that details all the registered opioid sales in New York was proposed this week by state Sen. Peter Harckham. The measure is part of a broader effort to curtail opioid overdoses and deaths in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

Watch: A conversation on COVID-19 and America’s opioid crisis

On September 30 at 12:30pm, Axios senior editor Sam Baker will explore how government and community efforts are responding to upsurges in COVID-19 cases and opioid deaths, featuring Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and more. Register. Go deeper. On September 29th at 12:30pm ET, Axios future correspondent Bryan Walsh will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mynbc5.com

Posters in City Hall Park bring awareness to opioid crisis

BURLINGTON, Vt. — If you're spending time in city hall park this weekend, you may notice several posters in honor of people who have died from opioid use disorder. The display is being put on by Today I Matter, an organization that provides resources and services to those who have lost a loved one. The organization wants the memorial project to put faces to the statistics on addiction.
BURLINGTON, VT
Times Union

A.M. Roundup: Nurses forced to work 24-hour shifts as staffing crisis worsens

This article was featured in the Capitol Confidential newsletter. Sign up here to get it each morning. Thousands of nurses and other medical professionals across New York could lose their jobs next week when a state mandate requiring them to be vaccinated for coronavirus is scheduled to be enforced. If that happens, it would compound a staffing crisis already afflicting many hospitals and long-term care facilities — including group homes for disabled individuals, where some nurses are being forced to work 24-hour shifts. (TU)
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy