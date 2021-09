Fans of Riot Games’ many titles will soon be able to access each game on one client. The company will begin rolling out the Riot Client starting Sept. 20, which will conveniently put each desktop title in one central hub, according to today’s blog post. A new user interface will combine League of Legends, VALORANT, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra in one client, but each title will have its own product page with game-specific content and the latest news. Players will still have the option to keep separate desktop shortcuts for the title of their choice and game-specific clients will remain unchanged.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO