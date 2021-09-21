Happening at the Great Neck Library

***MASK WEARING covering mouth and nose, regardless of vaccination status, is required pursuant to Library Board policy. Online Programs are held live on Zoom unless specified. Open to all. No Zoom account required. You may join Zoom events by going to join.zoom.us, and enter the program’s Meeting ID and Password. You can also dial in at 1 (646) 558-8656 or find your local number at zoom.us/zoomconference. Some events have links you can click on in the Library’s event listings at greatnecklibrary.org. For certain events that require registration, any further meeting info will be released by the date of the event for registered users. Check your email before the event. Outdoor and indoor in-person events have now been added. Some programs are hybrid, where you have a choice of attending in-person or via Zoom. Please always check with the Library before coming to a program. Phone: (516) 466-8055.