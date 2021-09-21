Fulfill Your Acting Dream, Be An Extra In A George Foreman Movie
Fulfilling your dream of being an actor as an extra in a movie could happen sooner than you think. A few weeks ago hurricane Ida swept through south-central and southeast Louisiana leaving behind a path of devastation and destruction. In the wake of this hurricane, Sony Pictures has had to scramble production plans on a new movie that was set to get filming underway in New Orleans about the young life of George Foreman. Due to the devastation of infrastructure, buildings and location settings in the area, Sony Pictures has moved the production of the movie to Shreveport.1073kissfmtexas.com
