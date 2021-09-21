CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

Fulfill Your Acting Dream, Be An Extra In A George Foreman Movie

By Lucky Larry
107-3 KISS-FM
107-3 KISS-FM
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fulfilling your dream of being an actor as an extra in a movie could happen sooner than you think. A few weeks ago hurricane Ida swept through south-central and southeast Louisiana leaving behind a path of devastation and destruction. In the wake of this hurricane, Sony Pictures has had to scramble production plans on a new movie that was set to get filming underway in New Orleans about the young life of George Foreman. Due to the devastation of infrastructure, buildings and location settings in the area, Sony Pictures has moved the production of the movie to Shreveport.

1073kissfmtexas.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
107-3 KISS-FM

Resolution Filed To Make The Bible “Official Book Of Texas”

I remember History class very well. It was my favorite subject in school because I'm always fascinated by things that happened in the past that brought us to where we are now. It also reminds you to not make the same mistake those before you made. If recent moments and current internet social decline has shown you anything, its that people have forgotten history altogether and insist on making the same mistakes over and over again.
TEXAS STATE
107-3 KISS-FM

The Unsettling History of Hauntings on Stagecoach Road in Marshall, Texas

It's like the setting of an eerie movie. A road tucked away in the East Texas Pine Curtain in Marshall, Texas. It's an old red dirt road that has overgrown branches in some areas and blocks the sun and at night it blocks the moonlight. If you're looking for a creepy unsettling drive, welcome to Marshall's old Stagecoach Road.
107-3 KISS-FM

Is It Rude to Have a ‘No Soliciting’ Sign for People Over the Age of 16?

Savannah and I couldn't be more excited about building our new home in East Texas. We are just weeks away from getting the keys and moving our things out of a storage unit and having a place to call home again. It's very exciting but this has also brought up a debate we are currently having regarding a 'No Soliciting' sign being place outside our front door. I'm not trying to be rude, but what I really want is a sign that says 'No Soliciting over the age of 16'.
107-3 KISS-FM

Kanye West Removes Chris Brown Entirely From Donda Album

Kanye West has made some abrupt changes on his controversial Donda album and one artist might not be too happy about it. On Tuesday (Sept. 28), an updated version of the Donda album was available on all streaming platforms and one of the big changes on the LP includes the removal of Chris Brown’s vocals on “New Again.” The R&B singer’s crooning is now replaced with the Sunday Service Choir, singing the chorus, “Thank You, thank you, thank you for your mercy/Make me new again, make me new again.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
City
Tyler, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Tyler, TX
Entertainment
107-3 KISS-FM

Watch Kanye West Netflix Documentary Series Trailer

Netflix has released a trailer for an upcoming documentary about Kanye West titled Jeen-Yuhs. The streaming giant premiered the trailer on Saturday (Sept. 25) on YouTube. The two-minute clip shows throwback footage from 2002 that features a young Kanye West and Mos Def rapping the lyrics to what would eventually become "Two Words," off Kanye's debut album, The College Dropout.
MOVIES
107-3 KISS-FM

Singer Kelly Price Listed As A Missing Person

According to sources as of Friday, September 24, Kelly Price has been located according to her attorney. The singer is said to be at an undisclosed place recovering from COVID-19. ORIGINAL STORY. The search is on for the whereabouts of our legendary songstress Kelly Price. According to authorities Kelly has...
107-3 KISS-FM

Watch an Excellent Tour of Abandoned East Texas Ammunition Plant

I had no idea this existed in East Texas, Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant. It is nothing more than forest with decaying concrete today, but in it's heyday, it produced TNT and other military equipment during World War II and for years after that. Let's take a look at the history of this abandoned facility and how it's providing another necessity today.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
George Foreman
107-3 KISS-FM

‘Pop’ of Pop Watch Was Left A Generous Gift at Longview Mexican Restaurant

The world needs more generous people like the fans of the very popular online character known as 'Pop'. If you're not familiar with 'Pop' his name is Joe Mack Roy and he has been using his charming personality to grow his audience to millions of people online. Pop lives in Longview with his sweetheart of a bride known as 'Nan'. The videos are created by Jason Roy, who is a grandson of Pop. Recently, Pop had to travel to Dallas for a medical procedure and while things took longer than expected upon arriving back home and visiting one of his favorite restaurants there was a generous gift waiting for Pop.
107-3 KISS-FM

Melvin Van Peebles, Legendary Filmmaker and Actor, Dies at 89

Just days before his classic film Sweet Sweetback’s Baadassss Song was slated for a special revival screening at the New York Film Festival, and less than a week before the Criterion Collection will release a box set of his “essential films,” legendary filmmaker and actor Melvin Van Peebles has died. He was 89 years old.
CELEBRITIES
107-3 KISS-FM

5 Star Gilmer Airbnb Perfect for a Couple and Longhorn Watching

We all love a good vacation. It's a great way to drop the many stresses that lay on our shoulders and just enjoy time with the family or significant other. A great vacation, though, doesn't always have to be a plane ride away, it could be a short drive away. For instance, this nice Airbnb bungalow, surrounded by longhorns, on Rocking-L-Ranch in Gilmer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#New Orleans#Infrastructure#Sony Pictures#The Shreveport Times#Coffee Shops
107-3 KISS-FM

107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073kissfmtexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy