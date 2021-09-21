Cannabis Infused Products Market Adopting Many Strategies From Key Companies Like GW Pharmaceuticals plc, ABcann Medicinals, VIVO Cannabis

The global Medical Cannabis Market is forecasted to be worth USD 47.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increase in medical cannabis products and the rise in research activities are driving the demand for the market. Moreover, the legalization of the product in several countries will also propel the demand for market growth. The report provides Medical Cannabis market forecast, supported by detailed insights historical data and revenues, past and current market trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market growth, along with ranging impacts of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials. Such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry's key outcomes in the near future. Those are further intended to assist businesses involved in this sector in sound decision-making and formulating lucrative business plans.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO