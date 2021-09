Tom Brady has already set all kinds of NFL records, especially in the postseason. We know this. It’s not a big deal for the greatest quarterback of all time. But with the five touchdown passes Brady threw in the Buccaneers’ 48-25 win over the Falcons on Sunday, Brady has already extended a record that may never be broken. Including the postseason, per Pro Football Reference, Brady has thrown 154 touchdown passes in his forties.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO