Roslyn family rewarded for work on behalf of Sunrise Association

In elegant, residential environments, we deliver the finest in senior care, and are recognized internationally for both quality and innovation. Guided by our Principles of Service, Sunrise affords families peace-of-mind by providing today's seniors with a range of personalized assisted living services. From assistance with activities of daily living such as eating, bathing, dressing to medication monitoring, Sunrise provides residents with the help they need. Residents maintain the same privacy in their new home as they enjoyed in their own home. At Sunrise, we encourage residents to challenge themselves while offering the assistance they need. We encourage family and friends to be involved, to visit frequently, and to invite residents on outings to community events. This innovative approach to senior care is designed to maintain independence and dignity, yet is balanced with the comfort and security that comes from knowing experienced help is close at hand.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 14 DAYS AGO