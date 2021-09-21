CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roslyn family rewarded for work on behalf of Sunrise Association

By The Island Now
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuzanne and Woody Johnson, owners of the New York Jets, and their son Brick, hosted a great day in support of the Sunrise Association, which provides day camps, year-round programs and in-hospital activities world-wide, for children with cancer and their siblings, all free of charge. The Johnsons opened up the...

