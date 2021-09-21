CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hasbro has released an awesome new Nerf M41-A Blaster from the film 'Aliens'

By Alexander Cox
 8 days ago
"I wanna introduce you to a personal friend of mine." Celebrate the 35th anniversary of the movie "Aliens" with the Nerf LMTD Aliens M41-A Blaster from Hasbro. The popular 1986 film is the sequel to the iconic film, "Alien" released seven years before. In "Aliens", Corporal Hicks shows Ellen Ripley how to use the iconic M41-A plasma blaster and now Hasbro is marking the anniversary by releasing a Nerf replica of the iconic blaster that will measure 28 inches (71 centimeters). The replica will have playable features, so it can be used as either a centerpiece item or a really cool toy.

