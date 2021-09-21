Hasbro has released an awesome new Nerf M41-A Blaster from the film 'Aliens'

"Hallucinema!" Time to drop some acid and dive in. Altered Innocence has released a brand new trailer for the 4K restoration and re-release of the 1979 of Iván Zulueta's "cult masterpiece" 1979 feature Arrebato, which translates to Rapture. Described as "a dimension-shattering blend of heroin, sex, and Super-8 is the final word on cinemania. This towering feat of counterculture was the final film from Zulueta, Spanish cult filmmaker and movie poster designer." It's apparently Pedro Almodóvar's favorite horror film (he calls it "an absolute modern classic") and is also said to capture "an addiction/obsession to cinema better than any other film that I can think of…" The very meta Spanish film is about a filmmaking trying to make his second film, much like Zulueta. A low budget horror filmmaker gets in touch with an eccentric who is trying to film his consciousness during intense drug abuse. Starring Eusebio Poncela, Cecilia Roth, and Will More. I've never seen this and whoa. Looks like totally wild and trippy "hallucinema" indeed. Check it out below.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO