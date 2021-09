Novant Health has terminated the employment of more than 100 workers who failed to comply with its Covid-19 vaccine mandate. That's after nearly 200 out of 375 employees who were previously suspended over the mandate came into compliance, CBJ news partner WSOC-TV reports. The health system says 99% of its roughly 35,000 employees are now in compliance with its policy. That means they've received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Employees receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have until Oct. 15 to get a second dose. Workers can get an exemption for health or religious reasons, but they will have to submit regular Covid tests and wear appropriate personal protective equipment.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO