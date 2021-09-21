CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDHE wants your input

By News Room
1025theriver.com
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Healthy Kansans 2030 Steering Committee are promoting a 10-minute Community Health Perceptions Survey to better understand the most serious health issues affecting people in our state. The survey is up online. The Community Health Perceptions Survey is part of Healthy Kansans 2030 activities to gather information for a state-wide health assessment and strategic planning process designed to improve the health and well-being of Kansas residents. Survey results will help make sure that everyone in Kansas has a fair opportunity to live a healthy life.

