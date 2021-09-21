KDHE wants your input

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Tri-County Health Department says it will offer public health services to Douglas County through the end of 2022. The two entities agreed and signed a contract on Sept. 28 after more than a year of strife. Douglas County announced its intention to separate itself from TCHD after the coronavirus pandemic began and launch its own health department. TCHD previously oversaw Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties. (credit: CBS) County commissioners finally voted to leave the agency in early September of 2021. “I want to emphasize that today is about local control over public health orders and securing continuity of services...

2 DAYS AGO