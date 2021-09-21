CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Taylor Swift Says Her Hands Will 'Never Write The Same' After Signing CDs

On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While fans already have their sights set on Taylor Swift's upcoming Red (Taylor's Version) release (and rumors are swirling that her take on 1989 is just shortly behind after she released her version of "Wildest Dreams"), physical CDs of Fearless (Taylor's Version) are now being made available on her official website for a limited time. And to make fans even more excited, Swift has personally signed every one of them.

onairwithryan.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

Taylor Swift Says She ‘Learned From the Best’ in Shania Twain TikTok Shoutout

Taylor Swift is new to TikTok, but that doesn't mean she is behind on the latest trends — quite the opposite, actually. Swift took to the social media platform late Tuesday night to post her own version of the popular "Mama Said" trend. This recent social media craze focuses around pop singer Lukas Graham's catchy "Mama Said" — TikTok users match pictures up to the song about someone that inspired them to break boundaries and live life as their true selves.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
92.7 WOBM

Taylor Swift Went Unrecognized at a Local Pub

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Taylor Swift's incognito outing, Louis Tomlinson's good deed and more, below. Taylor Swift Went Unrecognized at a Local Pub. No matter what part...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

These Tweets About Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” Re-Release Are Asking The Same Question

Swifties got another re-release of a classic Taylor Swift song, but the drop was a total surprise that’s left everyone really confused. After the singer announced “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” in a TikTok video on Friday, Sept. 17, fans began heading to Twitter to tweet out their questions. The fact that Swift hasn’t even dropped her re-recorded version of her album Red is the driving confusion behind the latest song release because, so far, the singer hasn’t gone out of order. Unable to contain their excitement and bewilderment with the newest development, these 24 tweets about Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” re-release meaning are all analyzing the unexpected move.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Mark Foster
Billboard

Taylor Swift Surprise Drops 'Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)' After Swifties Get It Trending on TikTok

Taylor Swift dropped a surprise revamp of her beloved 1989 single "Wildest Dreams" on Friday (Sept. 17) after she said she was inspired by Swifties getting the song trending on TikTok. The pop-up "Dreams" was especially unexpected because the next "Taylor's Version" revamp album due out is 2012's Red collection, which is slated to drop on Nov. 19.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WHIO Dayton

Taylor Swift - Fans Freak Now That They Can Finally Buy Signed ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version) Albums

Though Fearless (Taylor’s Version) came out in April 9, 2021 as the first of six re-recorded albums Swift plans to release, following the dispute regarding ownership of the masters to her first six studio albums - fans are getting their first taste of signed copies, Taylor announced on Twitter earlier today the CD versions would be signed and available for up to 72 hours (9/22 - 9/23).
MUSIC
AceShowbiz

Dionne Warwick Eyeing Taylor Swift Collaboration

The 'Walk On By' singer hopes to team up with the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker for her next release after landing collaborations with Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd. AceShowbiz - Dionne Warwick plans to "approach" Taylor Swift for a collaboration. The 80-year-old music legend has previously teased a charity...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cds#Foster The People#Fearless#Tiktok
wkml.com

WATCH: Taylor Swift Honors Shania Twain In Tik Tok Video

Taylor Swift is new to Tik Tok even though she already has 5 million followers, and she recently posted a video to Lukas Graham’s “Mama Said” of herself and Shania Twain. Taylor shared a Tik Tok honoring Shania yesterday (9/22) in which she shared a video of herself shrugging her...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Ok Magazine

Shawn Mendes Throws Shade At Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Says Actor Has 'A Villain Look'

Shawn Mendes could be in trouble with Taylor Swift!. The 23-year-old took a lie detector test for Vanity Fair and made an interesting remark about Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Mendes was asked if he still keeps in contact with the "Lover" singer after he toured with her in 2015. He said he texted her a month ago. "I always am asking her for advice on music," he explained.
MUSIC
Daily Californian

What Taylor Swift song you should listen to based on your zodiac sign

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest musicians in the world and has an extensive nine album discography. In fact, she has so many songs that she captures the entire spectrum of zodiac signs. This guide will assign one of her songs based on your sign, from her country days to her folk-pop era. As much as everyone loves “Shake It Off” and “Love Story,” this list is comprised of Swift’s deep cuts and lesser-known songs, which are carefully curated and chosen to represent your zodiac sign.
MUSIC
nova.edu

Re-Recording Your Old Songs: How Taylor Swift is “Shaking Off” Her Old Record Company

On September 17, 2021, Bloomberg News reported that Taylor Swift had released a re-recorded version of the 2014 hit “Wildest Dreams.” 1 She has been doing this to her old recordings since 2020, 2 and all indications point towards her continuing to do so. Many articles written about the subject have focused on why Taylor Swift is “shaking off” her old record company. This post will instead focus on the how.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
at40.com

Taylor Swift Was Lena Dunham's Guest Of Honor At Her Secret Wedding

Lena Dunham got married over the weekend, and Taylor Swift was the guest of honor, according to Page Six. Swift reportedly also delivered a speech for the newly-wedded couple and attended the event alone. Dunham and her new husband, Luis Felber, reportedly opted to keep the event small in order...
CELEBRITIES
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

News & more from the live radio show

 https://onairwithryan.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy