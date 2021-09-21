CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

WHOOPI GOLDBERG Attends THE HU Concert In New York City

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of its buzzed-about North American headlining tour, "The Hun Tour", globally acclaimed Mongolian rock sensation THE HU roared into New York City for a sold-out show at Irving Plaza this past Saturday night (September 18) in front of an audience of devotees, including Whoopi Goldberg, actress and co-host of ABC-TV's long-running hit talk show "The View". Whoopi also came backstage to hang with the guys and express her deep admiration for them.

www.blabbermouth.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden signs bill to avert shutdown

President Biden on Thursday signed a stopgap bill that will keep the government funded through early December, narrowly averting a government shutdown. The House and Senate each passed the continuing resolution earlier Thursday. The bill funds government operations through Dec. 3 and includes $28.6 billion in additional disaster relief and $6.3 billion for Afghan refugee resettlement, as requested by the White House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Denver, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
CNN

Pelosi scrambles to pass trillion-dollar infrastructure bill

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been working furiously behind the scenes to build support for the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, personally calling Democrats and talking to members on the House floor as progressives threaten to tank it. Pelosi told reporters she is closer to bringing the two...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Jacoby Shaddix
Person
Lzzy Hale
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy