WHOOPI GOLDBERG Attends THE HU Concert In New York City

As part of its buzzed-about North American headlining tour, "The Hun Tour", globally acclaimed Mongolian rock sensation THE HU roared into New York City for a sold-out show at Irving Plaza this past Saturday night (September 18) in front of an audience of devotees, including Whoopi Goldberg, actress and co-host of ABC-TV's long-running hit talk show "The View". Whoopi also came backstage to hang with the guys and express her deep admiration for them.