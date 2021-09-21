(Photo | Courtesy of Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce) The Wall That Heals — Traveling VietNam War Memorial will arrive by escort from Day and Burgess to Huntington and to the event grounds off 6th street. The wall will be open at noon on September 29 through Sunday October 3 at 1:30pm. Hours are 24/7, and families are invited to come to visit. Bend-La Pine Schools are invited to visit the historical display during Thursday and Friday. An Education Center, paper for Rubbings and much more will be available to the public during the Wall’s visit. We are the only Oregon location for this magnificent display. Please save the date.