Kings Mountain K9 handler dies after fight against COVID-19
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Tributes have been shared for an officer with the Kings Mountain Police Department who recently passed away after a fight against COVID-19. Chief Lisa Proctor confirmed to WCNC Charlotte on Monday that Ofc. Carl Proper had passed away on Friday, Sept. 17. Chief Proctor shared more about Ofc. Proper with WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday, saying the K9 handler was not only a perfect pair with K9 Bronco, but had reached his dream.www.wcnc.com
Comments / 1