Kings Mountain K9 handler dies after fight against COVID-19

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The Alexander County Sheriff's Office said a crash scene took a grim turn Tuesday morning after a body was found in a wooded area near the scene. Sheriff Chris Bowman confirmed to WCNC Charlotte a car had crashed into a tree around 7:30 a.m., and the driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Bowman said the driver's brother was called to the scene to stay with the wrecked car and find the driver's dog, which had run away.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO