CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Won’t Return For A Second Season

By Claire Epting
Y105
Y105
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Queen’s Gambit took home a whopping 11 Emmys at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, including the top prize of Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Critics and audiences alike were dazzled by Netflix’s period drama, which follows Anya Taylor-Joy as a fictional chess prodigy named Beth Harmon. Typically, when a show is so popular, a second season is almost immediately ordered. But according to the show’s executive producers Scott Frank and William Holberg, there will be no Season 2 of The Queen's Gambit.

y105music.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Chess icon sues Netflix for Queen's Gambit portrayal

Georgian chess icon Nona Gaprindashvili has filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix, saying she was incorrectly portrayed in the hit series The Queen's Gambit. The case refers to a sequence in the drama's final episode which says Gaprindashvili, now 80, had never played competitive chess with men. The document says...
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Netflix sued over “grossly sexist” line in ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Nona Gaprindashvili, a female Soviet chess champion, is suing Netflix for $5million over a line in The Queen’s Gambit. In the show’s finale, a line compares the accomplishments of fictional chess player Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) to Gaprindashvili – stating she’s never played chess against men. A character remarks: “Elizabeth...
TV & VIDEOS
thenerdstash.com

Queen’s Gambit Dialogue Leads to Netflix Lawsuit

Due to an incorrect line of dialogue, chess grandmaster Nona Gaprindashvili has handed Netflix a lawsuit over The Queen’s Gambit. According to Hollywood Reporter, Gaprindashvili filed a defamation suit against Netflix seeking $5 million in damages with more in punitive damages, as well as a demand for the episode’s dialogue to be altered.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Frank
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Deadline

‘The Queen’s Gambit’: No Season 2, But Emmy Winners Look To Reteam With Anya Taylor-Joy & More On Future Project

Even with an Emmy win for Best Limited/Anthology series and a tie with The Crown for the most Emmys this season at 11, don’t count on a second season, or even sequel movie, for Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit.  73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards: Deadline’s Full Coverage “I feel like we told the story we wanted to tell, and I worry — let me put it differently — I’m terrified that if we try to tell more, we would ruin what we’ve already told,” said Emmy-winning director and EP Scott Frank on Sunday when asked by Deadline. Added EP William Horberg, “We’re all certainly going to...
TV SERIES
arcamax.com

The Queen's Gambit named Best Limited Series

'The Queen's Gambit' won the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series honour at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (19.09.21). Stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Moses Ingram led cast and crew from the chess drama to the stage at Los Angeles' LA Live to accept the honour, which saw them take the prize in a hotly-contested category that also included 'Mare of Easttown', 'I May Destroy You', 'The Underground Railroad' and 'WandaVision'.
TV SERIES
Birmingham Star

Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit' wins Emmy

Los Angeles (California) [US], September 20 (ANI): That's checkmate for Netflix's popular series 'The Queen's Gambit'. The show, which features actor Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead, bagged the ultimate prize -- the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. It was the show's 11th Emmy win this year, including...
TV SERIES
chessbase.com

"The Queen's Gambit": Eleven Emmys and a lawsuit

Your key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to know more about it. Start your personal success story with ChessBase and enjoy the game even more.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gambit#Emmy Awards
Channel 3000

Emmys: ‘Crown,’ ‘Lasso,’ ‘Queen’s Gambit,’ streaming triumph

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix’s “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit” combined with Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” to sweep top series honors at the Sunday’s Emmy Awards, a first for streaming services that cemented their rise to prominence in the television industry. “I’m at a loss for words,” said Peter...
TV SERIES
Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents: The Queen's Gambit

Week of September 26, 2021: The Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit" won 11 Emmy Awards last week. On this week's KPR Presents, it's the book behind the hit show -- The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis. Join us for the KPR Presents Book Club with special guests Kelly Barker, Marie Pyko, and Logan Camarda.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
Y105

Netflix Teases Future ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoffs

While Netflix's smash hit show Stranger Things has at least one or two more seasons left, the streamer's co-CEO Ted Sarandos is already looking ahead to the future. At the Code Conference in Beverly Hills (via Deadline), Sarandos teased that more Stranger Things content could potentially arrive on the platform in the future in the form of a spinoff — or spinoffs.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

Thanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways. Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘No Time To Die’: Bond Series Introduces First Female 007 In New Trailer For Daniel Craig’s Last Film In Franchise

Lashana Lynch will make her debut as the first female 007 agent in the latest ‘James Bond’ flick, which is going to hit theaters in October. Her name’s Lynch, Lashana Lynch. The new trailer for the latest James Bond flick No Time To Die premiered on Wednesday September 1, and it showed the first glimpse into the 33-year-old actress’s debut as the first female 007 agent. The latest film in the nearly 60-year-old film franchise is historic not only to have the first Black woman take up the 007 mantle, but it will also be Daniel Craig’s final film in the spy franchise.
MOVIES
Y105

Y105

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105music.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy