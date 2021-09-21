CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bernalillo, NM

East Mountain Celebration

bernco.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevero Martinez, brings cumbia flavor with a touch of tropical rhythm to the Latin music genre. Fiesta for Life! is the theme of the 2021 East Mountain Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 26 from noon to 5 p.m. Join Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty for a fun-filled day featuring live music, dance performances, craft beer, artisan, business and nonprofit vendors, a car show and more at Los Vecinos Community Center, 478 1/2 Old Hwy. 66, Tijeras, NM (map). Participants will be required to observe any COVID-19 public health measures active on the date of the event.

www.bernco.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Torreon, NM
City
Bernalillo, NM
City
Tijeras, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
CBS News

YouTube tackles misinformation — will take down videos linking vaccines to cancer, autism

YouTube is tightening its policies on vaccine videos in an effort to fight misinformation and conspiracy theories. The video-sharing platform announced a ban on misinformation around any vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or local health authorities that are currently being administered. YouTube defines as "misinformation" any content that claims approved vaccines "cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines," according to a blog post Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Real Estate#Fashion Jewelry#Alcohol#Latin#Bcso Color Guard#Vida Pharmacy#Grupo Fuego#Treasurer S Office#Emifpa#Emts#Hot Stuff#Jan Cuoto Artisan Wood
CNN

Mandates are boosting vaccination rates, but not without a tradeoff

(CNN) — Mandates that require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have spurred workers to get vaccinated in recent weeks -- yet some holdouts have been suspended or lost their jobs, and workplaces are scrambling to cover potential shortages. The tradeoff -- a disrupted workplace in the short term in...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy