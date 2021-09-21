East Mountain Celebration
Severo Martinez, brings cumbia flavor with a touch of tropical rhythm to the Latin music genre. Fiesta for Life! is the theme of the 2021 East Mountain Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 26 from noon to 5 p.m. Join Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty for a fun-filled day featuring live music, dance performances, craft beer, artisan, business and nonprofit vendors, a car show and more at Los Vecinos Community Center, 478 1/2 Old Hwy. 66, Tijeras, NM (map). Participants will be required to observe any COVID-19 public health measures active on the date of the event.www.bernco.gov
Comments / 0