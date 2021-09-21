Wichita diocese hosting memorial services for sainthood candidate
In 1953, a funeral mass was held for Pilsen native Fr. Emil Kapaun at Wichita’s Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception – though the casket was empty. Now, following the identification of his remains earlier this year, a true homecoming ceremony will be held for Fr. Kapaun – a current candidate for canonization in the Catholic church. Memorial services are planned to be held in the Wichita area at the end of September.www.derbyinformer.com
