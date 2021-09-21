Report: High percentage of brokerage leaders’ compensation is variable

If you’ve been paying attention to the local real estate market, you might have heard that it has been and still is a very strong seller’s market in Tompkins County. But that description only tells part of the story. As real estate agents and brokers describe, the pandemic has had wide-ranging effects on the real estate market, keeping prices high and making it difficult for buyers to keep up.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO