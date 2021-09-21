CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Report: High percentage of brokerage leaders’ compensation is variable

By Tracey Velt
realtrends.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA full one-third of the compensation paid to non-controlling shareholder real estate CEOs is variable, according to the 2021 RealTrends Brokerage Compensation Report. This is up considerably from 2016, when the last report was published. “A great thing happened over the past five years,” says Steve Murray, senior advisor to RealTrends. “Brokers have shifted to more variable compensation based on performance. Non-controlling CEOs are getting bonuses based on brokerage profitability.”

www.realtrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Housing Wire

Inside Look: RealTrends 2021 Brokerage Compensation Study

The following Q&A comes from the HW+ exclusive Slack channel, where Steve Murray, senior advisor to RealTrends, and Tracey Velt, RealTrends editorial, as they give an exclusive first look at the 2021 RealTrends Brokerage Compensation Report. During the Q&A, Murray shared some of his biggest takeaways from the data, the trends he is watching and how executive compensation has changed over the years.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Chatmeter Recognized as Leader in G2 Fall Reports

Chatmeter, the leader in local search marketing and online reputation management, has announced it has earned high recognition in multiple G2 2021 Fall Reports. Marketing Technology News: Bluewater Media Bolsters Digital Team with Hire of Executive Kristy Andreadakis. G2 is a peer-to-peer business software review website which leverages customer feedback...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Gross Margin#Gci#Brokerage Compensation#Cmo#Cto#Western#Realtrending
RiverBender.com

Laramie Cooley Joins Allen Insurance Group as a Licensed Agent

MARYVILLE - Lisa Allen, owner of Allen Insurance Group, LLC, is pleased to announce that Laramie Cooley has joined the Allen Insurance Group team as a Licensed Insurance Agent. Allen Insurance Group is located at 25 Professional Park Drive - Suite A Maryville, IL., 62062. Laramie comes to Allen Insurance Group with over 7 years of insurance and sales experience. Her experience and skills will increase the company’s capacity to meet the needs of the area customers as the company continues Continue Reading
MARYVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Marketing
tompkinsweekly.com

Real estate’s seller’s market continues to drive up demand

If you’ve been paying attention to the local real estate market, you might have heard that it has been and still is a very strong seller’s market in Tompkins County. But that description only tells part of the story. As real estate agents and brokers describe, the pandemic has had wide-ranging effects on the real estate market, keeping prices high and making it difficult for buyers to keep up.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
mining.com

Mining companies need to be leaders in ESG — report

Metals and minerals will play a vital role in the global transition to a greener future, and mining executives now have a choice: let environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues run them out of business or use it as an opportunity to become leaders, GlobalData says in its latest report, ESG in Mining.
INDUSTRY
Fortune

A supply shock is about to hit the housing market—the question is how big?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Homeowners should've gotten more help back in 2008. At least that's become the consensus among economists in the decade since the financial crash and subsequent foreclosure crisis. It's also why Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike came together to protect struggling homeowners by creating a COVID hardship forbearance program, which allowed mortgage borrowers to pause their payments, in March 2020.
REAL ESTATE
ValueWalk

Housing Market Check-in: The Good, The Bad, The Hope, & The Hung Heads Among American Home Buyers

Almost exactly forty years ago, in October of 1981, interest rates for 30-year fixed mortgages peaked at 18.45%. Housing affordability, measured by dividing house prices by gross annual earnings, hovered at a history-making low of 62—that means the average American family had roughly 62% of the income necessary to qualify for a home priced at the median in the market. No one thought it was a good time to buy a home.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy