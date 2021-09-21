Report: High percentage of brokerage leaders’ compensation is variable
A full one-third of the compensation paid to non-controlling shareholder real estate CEOs is variable, according to the 2021 RealTrends Brokerage Compensation Report. This is up considerably from 2016, when the last report was published. “A great thing happened over the past five years,” says Steve Murray, senior advisor to RealTrends. “Brokers have shifted to more variable compensation based on performance. Non-controlling CEOs are getting bonuses based on brokerage profitability.”www.realtrends.com
