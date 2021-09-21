Caraway Just Expanded Into Bakeware & Of Course It’s Already A Hit

Can you feel that shift in the air? As the final 90-degree days wane, the last of the Aperol Spritzes are downed, and the cutoffs go back into storage, we’re finally well within the best season of the year: fall. All over social media — and well beyond — fall-lovers are gearing up for the influx of cold weather, lush earth tones, and the imminent arrival of “spooky season.” Of course, this time of year also happens to play host to some of the greatest fashion and beauty releases of the year, too. The best makeup product September 2021 prove it, with more lash-fattening mascaras and complexion-perfecting primers than you could imagine — and TZR is rounding up the best ones.

MAKEUP ・ 22 HOURS AGO