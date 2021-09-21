Caraway Just Expanded Into Bakeware & Of Course It’s Already A Hit
You could say cookware brand Caraway has been on a roll lately. Not only are its pots and pans beloved by celebrities and cool cooks alike, but according to the label, it sold out multiple launches in less than a week in the past year and increased its revenue by 546 percent from 2020. It’s not slowing down, either. In fact, the cult-favorite company just decided to take things one step further and expand its offerings beyond its pots and pans. Yep — Caraway launched its first bakeware collection on Sept. 21, complete with all the traditional essentials. And true to form, it’s such a hit that its early access orders have already sold out.www.thezoereport.com
