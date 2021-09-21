CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Caraway Just Expanded Into Bakeware & Of Course It’s Already A Hit

thezoereport.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou could say cookware brand Caraway has been on a roll lately. Not only are its pots and pans beloved by celebrities and cool cooks alike, but according to the label, it sold out multiple launches in less than a week in the past year and increased its revenue by 546 percent from 2020. It’s not slowing down, either. In fact, the cult-favorite company just decided to take things one step further and expand its offerings beyond its pots and pans. Yep — Caraway launched its first bakeware collection on Sept. 21, complete with all the traditional essentials. And true to form, it’s such a hit that its early access orders have already sold out.

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
thezoereport.com

End September With A Stock-Up Of These New, Must-Have Makeup Launches

Can you feel that shift in the air? As the final 90-degree days wane, the last of the Aperol Spritzes are downed, and the cutoffs go back into storage, we’re finally well within the best season of the year: fall. All over social media — and well beyond — fall-lovers are gearing up for the influx of cold weather, lush earth tones, and the imminent arrival of “spooky season.” Of course, this time of year also happens to play host to some of the greatest fashion and beauty releases of the year, too. The best makeup product September 2021 prove it, with more lash-fattening mascaras and complexion-perfecting primers than you could imagine — and TZR is rounding up the best ones.
MAKEUP
PopSugar

Caraway's New 11-Piece Set Is a a Baker's Dream, and It Stores Beautifully

You've likely seen Caraway's popular cookware set on your Instagram feed or in your friend's kitchen. The DTC brand is known for its nonstick materials, sleek designs, and handy storage system. Long-term fans of the brand have been asking one question: "when is the bakeware coming?" Their wishes have been granted, because the brand-new 11-piece set ($395, originally $495) is here, and honestly, better than we could have ever imagined.
SHOPPING
seattlepi.com

Get Yourself Some Le Creuset Bakeware at a Premium Discount

Welcome to Kind of a Big Deal, a daily roundup of great sales on the brands and items you love (tech, shoes, style, travel, etc.), as well as great new products. Please note: Deals are subject to change at the whim of the merchants mentioned. We can’t believe we’re saying...
SHOPPING
waitsburgtimes.com

Caraway Scalloped Potatoes

The season for sweaters and comfort food has arrived, and I couldn't be happier. While autumn is my favorite season for many reasons, fall cooking is at the top of that list. Few vegetables are more comforting than the humble and versatile potato. Baked, mashed, roasted, or fried, I am always experimenting with ways to elevate the much-loved starchy tuber. One recipe that I have come back to time and time again, is Julia Child's Gratin Dauphinois. Thinly sliced potatoes scalloped with milk, cheese, and just a hint of garlic, make for an elegant side dish to accompany most roasted or grilled meats. Here, I present my twist on this classic, featuring sharp-aged cheddar and toasted caraway seeds for an unexpected added depth of flavor.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakeware#Design#Navy#The Zoe Report
BGR.com

Best fitness trackers in 2021: Get in shape with style

Wearables have become a big part of smart tech in the past few years, and while there are tons of smartwatches out there with fitness features, those looking to up their fitness game will want to get a dedicated fitness tracker to keep up with all their workouts. Not only do these more fitness-focused devices often offer more features, but they can also offer better ways to track your progress overall. Additionally, you won’t have to worry about all the extra features a smartwatch might bring getting in the way. With so many fitness trackers to choose from, though, finding the...
YOGA
thezoereport.com

This Clean Beauty Founder Wants You To Know That Latin America & Luxury Go Hand-In-Hand

Giovanna Campagna, the 33-year old founder of clean beauty brand, Joaquina Botánica, didn’t always plan on entering the world of skin care. Originally an editor at Vogue and W Magazine, she had her sights set on fashion long before the idea of a line that would bring Colombian beauty practices to the forefront of the industry took hold. “The more time I spent in Colombia [visiting family in my spare time], the more I realized there was a great amount of talented fashion designers coming out of the region,” she tells TZR.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

Best fridge freezer deals for October 2021: Sales at Currys, Very and more

Home appliances are a big investment, and they are often non-negotiable. Take for example a fridge freezer – it is an essential item in your kitchen, but there’s no denying that buying a new one is both costly and time-consuming. With so much to consider, choosing the right one for your home can be difficult. But there’s nothing to fear as we’re on hand to offer advice. We’d recommend considering the capacity of the model – this is often somewhere between 200l and 600l, with larger products better suited to bigger households. Similarly, it’s worth bearing in mind how you’d...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s WellThread Introduces Plant-Based Dyes

Natural dyes are the latest eco-friendly ingredients used in the Levi’s WellThread collection, the heritage brand’s product range that serves as a laboratory for sustainable innovation. The men’s and women’s collection offers garments made with organic cotton and cottonized hemp fabrics dyed with a new range of sustainable, plant-based dye systems from Stony Creek Colors. The Springfield, Tenn.-based company has developed and validated technology that enables it to profitably supply the market with indigo plant-based color, enabling a transition from synthetic, petroleum-based processes that rely on toxic chemicals. The dye used in the collection is the product of a multi-year development relationship with...
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

One Amazon Prime perk is going away next month. Here's what it means for your membership

Amazon's invite-only product launch came with a few invite-only preorders. Now Amazon users and Prime members can enter their email addresses to be added to the list in hopes or preordering futuristic tech like Amazon's Astro robot, Ring's Always Home drone camera and the Echo Glow. Despite the excitement of new products coming, Prime members may be disappointed to hear that one perk is going away next month.
SHOPPING
Robb Report

Transcend’s New VTOL Just Got a Powerful Makeover

While the whole world rushes to go electric—especially the vertical, short-range aviation world—the team at Transcend Air is doubling down on good, old-fashioned (i.e., proven) turbine propulsion. They pumped up the horsepower on the latest iteration of the Vy 400R VTOL they introduced in spring of 2020 and the benefits go beyond producing more speed. When we first met the Vy 400R, it had a 1,700 hp Pratt & Whitney PT6, which gave it a projected top speed of 400 mph and a range of 450 miles with four passengers. In the time since, co-founders Gregroy Bruell and Peter Schmidt made...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

No Place to Turn as Shipping Woes Go Coast to Coast

Already hampered by supply chain disruptions, FedEx has had to reroute 600,000 packages per day due to labor shortages. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
thezoereport.com

Maye Musk Is Now The Face Of This Science-First Nutrition Brand

Though aging often gets a bad rap, it’s actually a thing to be celebrated — what’s more beautiful than living a long, full life and gaining all the wisdom and changes that come with it? That said, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with making the *process* of aging a little more enjoyable, and that seems to be what one company has set out to do. New Swiss brand Timeline Nutrition is on a mission to promote healthspan by “optimizing cellular health” through a science-first approach. And it’s so compelling, longtime model and dietitian Maye Musk has gotten on board as the face of Timeline Nutrition to help bring a greater awareness of the brand’s research and results to the masses.
SCIENCE
thezoereport.com

There’s Now An Entire Collection Inspired By This Best-Selling Boy Smells Candle

Only a few brands out there have produced a true “status candle” — Boy Smells is indisputably one of them. Specifically, its best-selling Hinoki Fantôme scent has achieved cult status; the product has topped countless “best candles” lists and is practically synonymous with carefully curated vanity shots on Instagram. All of that fanfare is probably why the brand has decided to expand upon the beloved fragrance with a Fantôme Collection: a limited-edition series of three new candles inspired by the original scent itself.
SHOPPING
thezoereport.com

The $40 Secret To Frizz-Free Strands — And More Of The Best Just-Launched Hair Products

September came and went in the blink of an eye; so fast that you may have missed all of the new-for-fall products to drop at your go-to beauty store. Thankfully, TZR beauty editors quite literally study everything that hits the shelves like it's their job (it is). They diligently examine product ingredient lists to see what brands are fresh and innovative — so you don't have to waste your hard-earned funds on anything but the best. Find out what’s worth the hype by scrolling through this helpful list of the best just-launched hair care products of September 2021.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy