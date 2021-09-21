Too Much ‘Star Wars’? Lucasfilm “Mindful” of Disney+ Oversaturation
Star Wars has enjoyed a recent surge in popularity thanks in large part to the critical success and fan love for the Disney+ series from showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian — starring Pedro Pascal and the beloved “Baby Yoda,” Grogu. The Season 2 finale episode of The Mandalorian not only gave fans a thrilling Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) cameo, but also a post-credits scene and title card of the first “Mando-verse” spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett (December 2021).insidethemagic.net
