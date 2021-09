MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Historically Black colleges and universities are seeing record enrollment numbers this year. The Twin Cities is seeing more of its high school graduates enrolling at HBCUs. Howard University has its largest freshman class in the University’s 154 year history, and some believe a rise in racial tensions helped increase enrollment. When it came to choosing a college, Maximillon Fountain knew he wanted that Black college experience. “I wanted to experience being part of the majority and not a minority. I guess that would explain why I chose an HBCU. But I chose Morehouse to become a Morehouse man be part of...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO