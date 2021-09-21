CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Oktoberfest: From Munich to Pocatello

By Michael Corrigan
Idaho State Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have never partied with the German people during Oktoberfest, but I have lifted a few tankards of German beer at Munich’s famous Hofbräuhaus in Bavaria, Germany. It is a party, indeed, with much dancing and music favoring the accordion. It could be a myth, but while in Munich, one summer, I heard that German beer would be the perfect food if not for a missing enzyme. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Munich Oktoberfest for 2021 has been canceled.

