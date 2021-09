Gran Turismo 7 will be a cross-generation game that naturally led fans to believe that it might drop some quality to make it run on the PS4. In an interview with GT Planet, the series creator and producer, Kazunori Yamauchi says that this is not the case. They found that the game was quite scalable and it was possible to develop it not just for the PS5 but also the PS4.

