The Worst Spec’d NVMe SSD That Works On PS5 Is Comparable To The Best One

Back in late July, Sony unlocked the M.2 SSD expansion storage slot that comes as standard with the PS5 console. While this was certainly great news is having more space to fit your games, the only moderate downside was that the update was only available to those who were signed up for the beta preview version. – Following the official roll-out of the September system update, however, we have some excellent news. As one of the key features of the new OS build, the M.2 SSD expansion slot has now been unlocked for all users!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO