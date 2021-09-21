The Worst Spec’d NVMe SSD That Works On PS5 Is Comparable To The Best One
The latest firmware update for the PS5 finally allowed players to take advantage of the M.2 expansion slot in the console, and now players are doing their best to figure out which NVMe SSD is the right one for them, out of the few options that meet Sony’s spec requirements, but a recent video from Digital Foundry suggests that you in fact don’t need the best spec’d SSD for PS5, in fact even the worst one you could buy that’s compatible with the console could be just fine.www.psu.com
