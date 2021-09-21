CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Arena Inquiry: York couple died in each other's arms

By Long Reads
BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple who were killed in the Manchester Arena bombing died almost instantly with their arms around each other, an inquiry has heard. Marcin and Angelika Klis, who were from Poland but lived in York, were among 22 people killed in the May 2017 attack. The Manchester Arena Inquiry has...

www.bbc.co.uk

Related
Shropshire Star

Mother pleaded with police to save daughter, Arena inquiry told

Samantha Leczkowski was injured alongside her daughter Sorrell, 14, who suffered unsurvivable injuries to her neck. A mother pleaded with police not to let her teenage daughter die after the family were caught up in the Manchester Arena bombing, a public inquiry heard. Samantha Leczkowski was injured alongside her daughter...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman found dead in Leicester home named by police

A woman whose body was discovered in a home in Leicester has been named by police. Ingrid Matthew was found inside a property on Lincoln Street at about 18:00 BST on Saturday. In a statement, the 54-year-old's family said she would be remembered "for her caring nature, vibrant personality, infectious smile and echoing laughter".
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Darren Beevers: Missing men among two found dead at house

A missing man was among two found dead at a house 40 miles from where he disappeared. Darren Beevers, 38, from Barnsley, was reported missing by a concerned friend on Sunday night. Officers investigating his disappearance found his body alongside the remains of a man in his late 20s in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
BBC

Manchester Arena Inquiry: Police lauded for 'exemplary' response

British Transport Police officers' response to the Manchester Arena attack has been described as "exemplary", despite significant command failures. The officers were among the first to enter the foyer area, where the May 2017 suicide bombing killed 22 people. Policing experts praised their efforts at a public inquiry into the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Manchester Arena Inquiry: Experts 'stunned' by police misapprehension

Terrorism experts were "stunned" to hear senior police officials were unaware of a major failure on the night of the Manchester Arena bombing, an inquiry has heard. Former Assistant Chief Constable Debbie Ford did not know Greater Manchester Police (GMP) had failed to tell other services it had declared a counter-terrorism operation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Manchester Arena Inquiry: Families' lawyers make bid to question MI5

The security services made "grave breaches of their duty" in failing to stop the Manchester Arena bomber and should face questions from the bereaved families, the attack inquiry has heard. Salman Abedi, 22, killed 22 people when he detonated a device on 22 May 2017. Fourteen witnesses are due to...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Cctv#Greater Manchester Police#Bbc North West
newschain

Tributes paid to women who died in Manchester Arena attack

A beauty therapist looked “just like an angel” in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena explosion, the public inquiry into the atrocity has heard. Lisa Lees, 43, from Oldham, Greater Manchester, was waiting near to the Arena exit doors to collect her daughter, India, at the end of the Ariana Grande concert on the evening of May 22 2017 when bomber Salman Abedi struck.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Manchester Arena Inquiry: Family thank people who helped victims

The family of a mother killed in the Manchester Arena bombing have thanked the people who tried to help her in the "appalling" aftermath of the atrocity. Lisa Lees, 43, was among 22 people killed in the May 2017 bombing. The public inquiry heard Ms Lees was standing next to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Manchester Arena Inquiry: Nurse felt helpless in bomb aftermath

An off-duty nurse who tried to help casualties after the Manchester Arena attack has told how she felt helpless, lost and alone while waiting for help. Bethany Crook was at the Ariana Grande concert with her daughter when a bomb was detonated on 22 May 2017. She sobbed as she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Killamarsh: Families 'left broken' by deaths of woman and children

Families of a woman and three children found dead at a house in Derbyshire say they have been "left broken" and are going through "indescribable pain". Terri Harris and her children John Paul and Lacey Bennett were found dead along with Lacey's friend Connie Gent at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, on 19 September.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Portishead death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman's body at a block of apartments. Police were called to Paper Mill Gardens, in the harbour area of Portishead, near Bristol, on Wednesday. The man was detained at the property and remains in custody, Avon...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Manchester Arena Inquiry: Bomb victim spent last moments laughing

A man who was killed in the Manchester Arena attack spent his final moments "laughing and joking", the inquiry into the bombing has heard. The Manchester Arena Inquiry was told Stockport's Martyn Hett "did not have a care in the world" before the attack. It heard the 29-year-old entered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

UK police officer murdered woman after false coronavirus arrest: court

A serving British police officer kidnapped a woman as she walked home, falsely arresting her on the pretence of breaching coronavirus restrictions, before raping and murdering her, a court was told on Wednesday. The disappearance of Sarah Everard during a national lockdown in March was one of Britain's most high-profile missing person investigations and sparked protests and a debate about women's safety on the streets. Wayne Couzens, 48, who served with the elite diplomatic protection unit of London's Metropolitan Police, admitted her kidnapping, rape and murder in July. Everard, who had been visiting a friend in Clapham, south London, was strangled then set on fire. Her remains were found in woodland a week after she was snatched.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Salisbury attack: Police officer poisoned with novichok felt like ‘life was being taken away slowly’

A police officer who was poisoned as a result of the Salisbury attack has said he felt like his “life was being taken away slowly” as he battled the nerve agent in hospital.Nick Bailey was a detective sergeant in Wiltshire Police when former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal was targeted in March 2018.Speaking at a summit in London, he described how his day had started “very normally” when he overheard radio chatter about two people found slumped on a bench.“I thought ‘I‘m a bit bored with what I’m doing, so I’ll walk down to see what’s going on’.” Mr Bailey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man stabbed woman in supermarket with syringe filled with semen

A man has been jailed for 10 years after he stabbed a woman with a syringe filled with his semen in a supermarket.Thomas Byron Stemen, of Maryland, America, was caught on CCTV stabbing Katie Peters with a syringe on 18 February 2020.He told the victim: “I know, it feels like a bee sting, doesn’t it?” as he injected her in her buttocks.At the time, Ms Peters told Fox5 that she had “no idea” what was in the syringe. “It could be rat poison, HIV, trucks, I don’t know what’s in that needle,” she said. “Trucks” can be used as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

London police charge man with murder of teacher Sabina Nessa

British police charged a 36-year-old man on Monday with the murder of Sabina Nessa a primary school teacher killed as she walked to meet a friend in London The Metropolitan Police force said Koci Selamaj, from Eastbourne on England s south coast, faced one count of murder. He was arrested Sunday in what police called a “significant” development in their investigation. He is due to appear in court on Tuesday.Nessa, 28, was found dead in a park in Kidbrooke, southeast London, on Sept. 17. Her killing — as she walked through a park just a few minutes from...
PUBLIC SAFETY

