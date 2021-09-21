CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elder Scrolls Online tests Deadlands DLC and new armory system

By Justin Olivetti
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 23 will bring a sweeping assortment of quality-of-life improvements for everyone in the game, including an armory system that allows you to save character builds. It’ll also include curated item set drops, additional homes, and the Undaunted Celebration event. For players who pony up for the Deadlands DLC, ZeniMax...

When Nvidia first revealed their DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology, it was quite exciting. Free FPS with little to no image quality loss? Where do we sign up?! Using machine learning it was able to upscale images to a higher resolution with the performance cost of lower resolutions. However, it was also a great Anti-Aliasing technique.
ZeniMax Online Studios is already looking ahead to Elder Scrolls Online’s Update 32, which is set to bring major combat changes to the game – specifically in the form of proc set balance and hybridization improvements. “In Update 30 we introduced item proc set scaling, which aimed to lower the...
Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling has been a major feature in gaming graphics advancement over recent years. We got our first taste of DLSS technology about three years ago, but it was significantly refined with DLSS 2.0 in March 2020; and RTX GPU owners got 8K gaming, VR support and more with DLSS 2.1's introduction in September the same year. Of course, AMD has jumped on the new technology super sampling bandwagon with its FSR, and Intel announced XeSS upscaling technology recently, to whip up excitement for its Arc Alchemist GPUs coming early next year.
Nvidia’s proprietary AI upscaling technique, Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), has made its RTX 2000 and 3000 series products some of the best graphics cards available to buy, provided you can find one. In a recent livestream, Elder Scrolls Online creative director, Rich Lambert, revealed that not only would the MMO soon benefit from DLSS but would also serve as the debut title for Nvidia’s new Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing (DLAA).
In brief: Nvidia DLSS is great at improving performance in modern titles at a small cost to image quality. But what about older titles that don’t need to run faster? Apparently, it can do the exact opposite for them: improve image quality at a negligible performance cost. In a recent...
When The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced three years ago at E3, many assumed it was coming to PlayStation consoles, primarily the PS5. This expectation changed in 2020 though when Microsoft -- the owners of Xbox -- announced they had acquired Bethesda and its IP in a multi-billion dollar deal. Since then, Xbox and Bethesda have tiptoed around whether or not The Elder Scrolls 6 will be an Xbox console exclusive. The expectation is it will be, meaning it won't come to PS5. Yet, because Xbox and Bethesda haven't provided a definitive statement regarding the matter, some wishful PlayStation fans continue to cling onto hope the game will be a multi-platform series like Minecraft has been. That said, this has always been unlikely, and according to a new report, it may be time for PlayStations fans to let go of this minute possibility.
The Elder’s Scroll is the first mission assigned to you after completing the tutorial. As such, there are no tutorial pop-ups or extreme rail-roading. Players not used to stealth games or not yet understanding Aragami 2’s stealth mechanics may need some help overcoming its first objective. The Elder’s Scroll mission...
The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) players could experience a notable graphical boost thanks to Nvidia's DLSS and DLAA features coming in a later patch. The announcement came during an official livestream on the game's official Twitch account where the development team debuted a short preview of the upcoming Deadlands DLC. The broadcast kicked off in the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 17, and was headed by the well-known and loved Rich Lambert, the game's creative director. He explained that the feature, "Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing" (DLAA), will be similar to Nvidia's other software, "Deep Learning Super Sampling" (DLSS), in that it will give the game a visual upgrade.
The Elder Scrolls Online has today launched its 7.1.7 update, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes for today’s patch. While there’s a fair amount that’s been changed across the board, today’s patch centers around some tweaks and fixes for two dungeons in ESO. These are the Dread Cellar and Red Petal Bastion, both seeing fixes and rebalancing based on player feedback. It’s great to see the team at ZeniMax are still supporting the game with these minor patches, to ensure the game feels as stable as ever. With a fair few things to talk about though, let’s not waste more time. Here’s all that’s been changed with The Elder Scrolls Online update 7.1.7!
It would be easy to assume that Ashes of Creation will be thin on lore owing to its PvP sandbox nature and its main throughline of player actions having an impact on the world. That might not be exactly the case, however, as the game has recently picked up a new hire that will very likely do something to flesh out the world’s narrative: Wynne McLaughlin, the former lead writer and narrative designer for The Elder Scrolls Online, who left Zenimax Online Studios in June of 2021 after writing for the game for nine years.
Snapshot Games has provided some new information on the upcoming Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition, the console version of the strategy title which includes all of the DLC. The fourth DLC, Corrupted Horizons, is also included and provides some interesting new mechanics. One is the Corruption effect that can adversely impact a soldier’s will.
