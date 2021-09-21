Leavenworth, Washington Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America

To us, Leavenworth is a great spot to go for a weekend away; it’s a charming little mountain town that happens to be both Bavarian-themed and gorgeous in every season. But to the rest of the country, it’s captivating, especially during the holiday season. So we weren’t surprised when we saw Leavenworth near the top of this list of the best small town American vacation destinations. And if you look at this darling little city through fresh eyes, you’ll probably agree.

Leavenworth's location, while not always easy to reach during the winter months, is downright idyllic.

And speaking of that German theme, it's definitely no accident. In fact, it's genius.

Aside from the obvious, a big part of Leavenworth's appeal is the fact that it's truly beautiful in every season.

Leavenworth is so amazing in the winter that it attracts international attention.

Of course, most people will tell you nothing tops this place in the fall.

Leavenworth might be small, but there really is something for everyone.

The city has adapted well to the changes of 2020, closing their busy Front Street to traffic and setting up outdoor dining spaces (and more walking areas) instead.

We're pretty lucky to have a place like Leavenworth a fairly short driving distance away.

Situated on the east side of the Cascade Mountains near Wenatchee, it's surrounded by majestic mountain backdrops not unlike Bavaria itself.In the early 1960s, Leavenworth was practically a ghost town. So the community invested countless hours, research, time, labor, and money to give it a beautiful Bavarian theme. They wanted to create a picturesque vacation destination -- and they succeeded.On warm summer days, nothing tops strolling the sidewalks and streets, ducking in and out of shops and snacking on Bratwurst on restaurant patios.The city has half a million lights installed each year, and the dazzling displays typically stay up until Valentine's Day.Between the vibrant foliage, the crisp air, and the legendary Oktoberfest festival, there's a lot to love.From a shop dedicated entirely to Christmas decor to stores selling beautiful kitchen supplies and high-end clothing, you'll find almost every kind of shop lining the streets. Leavenworth is also home to over a dozen tasting rooms pouring local wines -- and obviously, this town is big on beer. There's even a nutcracker museum that children and (kids at heart) tend to love!Most visitors agree that this is a positive change.And now, the rest of the country knows how lucky we are.

