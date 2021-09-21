Enjoy A Night At This Charming Victorian Inn Nestled On A Washington Island

We’re always happy to recommend visits to Whidbey Island. Peaceful, relaxing, and downright picturesque, a trip to Whidbey is always a good idea. But if you prefer old-fashioned hospitality to chain hotels, and Victorian charm to modern architecture, you’ll fall in love with the Anchorage Inn in Coupeville, Washington. This charming B&B is downright delightful.

Coupeville is located on the shores of Penn Cove on Whidbey Island.

The Anchorage Inn is a Victorian-style bed and breakfast that sits right in the heart of town.

While you'll enjoy plenty of modern amenities during your stay, the house also has plenty of antique furnishings and old-fashioned charms.

There are seven guest rooms, ranging from small and cozy rooms to large, lavish mini suites.

Of course, the highlight of your visit comes after your sweet slumber, when you gather around the table for breakfast.

Your room rate includes a full breakfast, and the food is delicious.

The Anchorage Inn is such a beautiful place -- and room rates start at just $149 per night.

As Washington's second oldest community, you'll find plenty of century-old buildings and historic sites here.The inn has views of the cove, waterfront buildings, rolling hills, and Mount Baker.Dave and Dianne Binder have operated the B&B for over 20 years, and they've kept the house in perfect condition.And, while they vary in size, every room has a private bathroom.You'll smell the coffee as soon as you wake up.Breakfast includes a fruit dish, sweet breads, juice, coffee, and/or tea, and a breakfast entree that comes from Dianne's personal recipe collection.Come see why so many guests have fallen in love with this place over the years.

Have you ever stayed at the Anchorage Inn in Washington? Here’s your chance . And if you’ve ever dreamed of quitting your job to operate a small town B&B instead, you should probably know that this beautiful place is for sale .

