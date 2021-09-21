CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. domestic terrorism investigations have more than doubled -FBI director

By Jan Wolfe
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ajvhk_0c3PbEKj00
Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The number of U.S. domestic terrorism cases under investigation by the FBI has more than doubled since spring 2020, its director told a Senate hearing on Tuesday, after the Justice Department warned that white supremacists and militias pose a growing threat.

“The domestic terrorism caseload has exploded,” FBI Director Chris Wray said during testimony before the U.S. Senate's Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

The bureau now has about 2,700 domestic terror investigations open, up sharply form about 1,000 in the spring of 2020, Wray said.

"To meet that evolving threat, the FBI has surged resources to our domestic terrorism investigations in the last year, increasing personnel by 260%," Wray said.

Domestic terrorism took on new urgency after the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump who were trying to overturn President Joe Biden's election victory.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Jan. 6 attack by Trump supporters had shown white supremacists and militia groups to be the country's greatest domestic security threat.

In June, Biden's administration released a 30-page plan to counter domestic terrorism. It calls for increased information sharing between federal and local officials and social media companies, additional resources to identify and prosecute threats and new deterrents to prevent Americans from joining dangerous groups.

Comments / 7

Related
Axios

FBI director: Domestic terrorism cases have surged since 2020

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before a Senate committee Tuesday that the agency's domestic terrorism caseload has "exploded" in size since spring of 2020. Why it matters: The Jan. 6 Capitol riot refocused attention on the issue of domestic terrorism and security, but Wray's testimony points to a trend that pre-dates the insurrection.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

FBI director reveals agency has TRIPLED number of domestic investigators in last year to deal with homeland threats from Al-Qaeda and Iran: Warns ransomware has increased by 300% with average pay-out now $300k

FBI Director Chris Wray says investigators have more than doubled the number of potential domestic terrorism cases, even while countering threats to the homeland from abroad. 'Since the spring of 2020 ... we've more than doubled our domestic terrorism caseload, from about 1,000 to around 2,700 investigations,' Wray told the Senate Homeland Security Committee.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Atlantic

Trump May Not Have to Steal 2024

Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent a pro-Trump plot to pervert the 2024 election?. But along with that question, here’s another: Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election fair and square?. The Biden administration’s numbers are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Pentagon leaders to face Congress on Afghan pullout decision

In their first public testimony since the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, top Pentagon leaders will face sharp questions in Congress about the chaotic pullout and the Taliban s rapid takeover of the country.Republicans in particular have intensified their attacks on President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all troops out of Afghanistan by Aug. 30, saying it left the U.S. more vulnerable to terrorism. They are demanding more details on the suicide bombing in Kabul that killed 13 American service members in the final days of the withdrawal.Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley chairman of...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

FBI director fears Afghanistan could be 'safe haven' for terror groups

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Wednesday that law enforcement officials are concerned Afghanistan could once again serve as a staging ground for terrorist groups following a chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. Wray acknowledged the possibility while testifying during a House Homeland Security Committee briefing. Lawmakers sought clarity from the...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Domestic Terrorism#U S#The Justice Department#The U S Senate#Capitol#Americans
AFP

US Senate to vote Thursday in bid to avert government shutdown

The US Senate announced it would vote on a stopgap funding bill Thursday to prevent a government shutdown with just hours to spare, as lawmakers stare down a number of deadlines with massive stakes for the economy and President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda. The coming days are expected to be the most critical yet of Biden's presidency, as he negotiates the tricky passage of two giant spending bills and a fix to lift the debt ceiling without the support of Republicans. But the most urgent priority is funding for federal agencies, and Senate Democrats say they will pass temporary legislation early Thursday, hours before the money runs out, to keep the lights on until December 3. The bill, which includes $6.3 billion to help Afghan refugees and $28.6 billion in disaster aid, is expected to have broad cross-party support and should advance from the House of Representatives to Biden's desk soon after the Senate gives its green light.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Terrorism
AFP

ICC prosecutor leaves US out of Afghan probe

The International Criminal Court's new prosecutor said Monday he would focus on the Taliban and Islamic State-Khorasan's actions in Afghanistan instead of alleged US crimes. Karim Khan asked judges to relaunch the court's probe into Afghanistan, which was paused last year at Kabul's request, saying the Taliban's takeover meant war crimes would no longer be investigated properly. But rights defenders reacted with fury after Khan, who took office in June with a vow to reform the ICC, announced that he would "deprioritise" the investigation into American forces and concentrate on Islamist groups. The Hague-based ICC's Afghan probe has long enraged Washington, and prompted the US administration of president Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Khan's predecessor Fatou Bensouda.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

192K+
Followers
214K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy