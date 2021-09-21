2021 MiLB playoffs preview: Low-A
Minor League Baseball! After the 2020 Minor League season was canceled due to COVID-19, baseball returned to the Minors in 2021, albeit under a different structure. Low-A went from two leagues (Midwest and South Atlantic) to three (East, Southeast, West), and the representatives from each will go straight to the Finals to decide its champion with best-of-5 series, starting Tuesday. This is a departure from 2019, when eight Midwest League teams and four South Atlantic League teams made the playoffs.
