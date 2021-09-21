2021 MiLB playoffs preview: High-A

Thursday night in Chattanooga had something you don’t see happen all that often: A player leaping over the catcher on a play at the plate. That player was Robbie Tenerowicz and it may not have been the best thing. He had walked earlier in the inning and he was trying to score on a double off of the wall in center. The throw home beat him but he decided to attempt to leap over the catcher. He was tagged out mid front flip and landed on his shoulder as he rolled through the landing. Tenerowicz got up immediately but grabbed at his upper arm as he jobbed his way towards the dugout. He didn’t take the field when the next inning began. At this time no update.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO