CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

2021 MiLB playoffs preview: High-A

milb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the lost season in 2020 and the sweeping changes made throughout Minor League Baseball, representatives from each of the three High-A leagues will go straight to the Finals to decide its 2021 champion with best-of-5 series, starting Tuesday. This is a departure from past procedures, when each of the.

www.milb.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLB

Rockies' MiLB teams making playoff push

ATLANTA -- A new comeback has entered Rockies lore. High-A Spokane overcame a 13 1/2-game deficit on Aug. 3 to win its division and will face Eugene in the High-A West championship series. OK, it’s not 2007, but an organization that believes in Minor League results sees it as a...
MLB
milb.com

Skeeters Fall to El Paso in Game 2 of Triple A Final Stretch

(EL PASO, Texas) – The Sugar Land Skeeters were taken down by the El Paso Chihuahuas, 8-2, on Friday night at Southwest University Park. The Skeeters moved to 1-1 in the 10-game Triple A Final Stretch. El Paso jumped out to an 8-0 lead through the third inning, scoring seven...
EL PASO, TX
Talking Chop

Braves MiLB preview: Mississippi, Gwinnett head to postseason

The Atlanta Braves’ minor-league teams ended their respective seasons this past week. Fear not, Braves fans — we’re not done yet. Both the Gwinnett Stripers and Mississippi Braves are heading to the postseason. Here’s what you need to know. Gwinnett begins its Final Stretch Winner Quest. Stripers’ final record: 68-51...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
redsminorleagues.com

Reds MiLB Notebook: Leaping over catchers and tons of swings and misses

Thursday night in Chattanooga had something you don’t see happen all that often: A player leaping over the catcher on a play at the plate. That player was Robbie Tenerowicz and it may not have been the best thing. He had walked earlier in the inning and he was trying to score on a double off of the wall in center. The throw home beat him but he decided to attempt to leap over the catcher. He was tagged out mid front flip and landed on his shoulder as he rolled through the landing. Tenerowicz got up immediately but grabbed at his upper arm as he jobbed his way towards the dugout. He didn’t take the field when the next inning began. At this time no update.
MLB
redsminorleagues.com

Reds MiLB Notebook: New scouting director, Friedl’s 1st homer

We started to see some personnel moves on Friday when the Cincinnati Reds parted ways with minor league Director of Pitching Kyle Boddy and minor league Hitting Coordinator C.J. Gillman. Those moves were a bit of a shock given the timing – they happened while the season was still on-going, though near the final stretch (the regular season came to an end this weekend for all teams except the DSL Reds and at this point only Louisville will have their season continue into the playoffs in a strange year with non-normal playoff procedures). Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer had another move of note from the weekend – Brad Meador is being promoted to Assistant GM, opening up the role as amateur scouting director that he had previously filled.
MLB
bucsdugout.com

Pirates organization ranks fifth in overall 2021 MiLB standings

Okay, the big-league Pirates have been like this in 2021:. The Bucs’ minor league affiliates, though, are doing pretty well. In fact, they own the fifth-best collective record in MiLB this season. Look at the company they’re keeping, per Baseball America:. The Bucs’ High-A affiliate, the Greensboro (NC) Grasshoppers, is...
MLB
bctv.org

Stott Named Phillies MiLB Player of the Year

The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to announce that 2021 MVP Bryson Stott has been named the Philadelphia Phillies Paul Owens Award winner. This honor is given to one player and one pitcher who has led the farm system throughout the season. Bryson Stott, 23, split time this summer between...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Sabato
Person
Nick Gonzales
Person
Nick Loftin
milb.com

Saints Walk Their Way To 11-1 Victory In Home Finale

ST. PAUL, MN (September 26, 2021) - A combination of patience and erratic pitching from the Iowa Cubs resulted in 13 walked for St. Paul Saints hitters. Add in some timely hitting and another stellar pitching performance and the Saints ended their 2021 home schedule with an 11-1 victory in front of 4,055. The win gave the Saints a 37-28 record at home in their first season as a Triple-A affiliate and they are now 4-1 in the Final Stretch, a 10-game playoff for all of Triple-A. For the second consecutive game the Saints used the wildness of I-Cubs pitchers to score early runs. David Mekkes had retired the first five hitters of the game, but with two outs in the second he lost control of the strike zone. He walked three straight and then unleashed a wild pitch that scored BJ Boyd giving the Saints a 1-0 lead. A walk to Drew Stankiewicz loaded the bases and Jose Miranda cashed in. He lined a single into left-center scoring a pair of runs making it 3-0.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FanSided

Former Phillies prospect leads MiLB in impressive stat

Phillies-turned-Giants prospect Carson Ragsdale leads all of MiLB in strikeouts. Last summer, the Philadelphia Phillies traded Connor Seabold to the Boston Red Sox as part of a deal that landed them relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree. Both acquisitions greatly struggled, leading to neither returning for a second season in red pinstripes.
MLB
MLB

Ranking MiLB series by prospect talent

Craving postseason action and can't wait for October? Look no further than the Minor Leagues. Double-A, High-A and Low-A circuits are set to begin best-of-5 playoff series Tuesday. In a change from previous years, each league will pit the teams with its two best records (regardless of division) against each other to determine its 2021 champions. The best vs. the second-best. It doesn't get much cleaner than that.
MLB
ballparkdigest.com

The price of keeping MiLB in Bowling Green: $3 million

We’ve been following the travails of MiLB teams finding the money to meet the new MiLB specs imposed by MLB as part of its takeover of the sport. We’ve also been hearing from teams about initial inspections of ballparks to determine what work is needed, and it’s been a fascinating process: some ballparks will need extensive work, while others are being nicked for things like latches being slightly out of position.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milb#Minor League Baseball#Rockies#Spokane Indians#Finals#Florida State Leagues#Giants#The University Of Oregon#Spokaneindians#Era
milb.com

Skeeters Drop Third Straight in El Paso

(EL PASO, Texas) – The Sugar Land Skeeters dropped their third straight contest, with a 6-2 loss Sunday night to the El Paso Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park. Right-hander Tyler Ivey got the start for the Skeeters as he began an MLB Rehab Assignment, allowing three runs (none earned) on two hits while striking out two through 1 2/3 innings of work (49 pitches). It was Ivey’s first appearance since making his Major League debut on May 21 at Texas.
EL PASO, TX
Arizona Sports

ESPN highlights D-backs’ MiLB standouts as the season closes

The Minor League Baseball season is coming to a close. The Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Diamondbacks, don’t wrap up the year until Oct. 3, but Arizona’s other farm clubs finished this past weekend. On Tuesday, ESPN baseball analyst Kiley McDaniel comprised a list of every team’s biggest riser...
MLB
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

A couple of rough innings sink High-A Greensboro in playoff opener

High-A Greensboro had shown a laudable, never-say-die attitude through eight innings of game one of their East division championship series Thursday night. Their opponent, the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays affiliate), put up a lopsided, five-run fourth inning, but the Grasshoppers battled back to take a one-run lead, and clung to it right up until the ninth.
GREENSBORO, PA
Over the Monster

Red Sox on Deck Episode 28: Postseason Talk and MiLB Recap

We are back for Episode 28 of the Red Sox On Deck Podcast, your go-to source for everything prospects on the Over the Monster Podcast Network. Shelly and Bob opened the show talking about the recent hot stretch at Fenway, excitement about maximizing Chris Sale’s starts, playoff hopes versus playoff reality, and which hitter would sit in an NL park (Washington) if the last three game series matters for playoff positioning.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
umterps.com

Match Preview: No. 8 Maryland vs. High Point

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The No. 8 Maryland men's soccer team will look to win its fifth home match of the season when it takes on High Point Monday night at Ludwig Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., and fans can watch the action on Big Ten Network Plus.
MARYLAND STATE
milb.com

Castro’s Two-Homer Day Leads Indy in Loss

PAPILLION, NEB. – Rodolfo Castro’s two-homer night wasn’t enough as the Indianapolis Indians lost the second game of the series to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday night, 5-2. Castro, in his second Triple-A game since being promoted from Double-A Altoona on Monday, launched his first home run with the Indians (57-64) to begin the scoring in the top of the first inning off Brandon Barker (W, 2-3). It was his second hit with Indy after roping a double on Wednesday night.
MLB
milb.com

Hunter Brown Strikes out 10 in Skeeters Loss in El Paso

(EL PASO, Texas) – On a rainy Saturday night at Southwest University Park, the Sugar Land Skeeters were defeated, 3-2, by the El Paso Chihuahuas in game three of the Triple A Final Stretch. The Skeeters moved to 1-2 in their 10-game Triple A Final Stretch slate. El Paso took...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy