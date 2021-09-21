Cloudbeds Returns to HITEC
San Diego, CA - Cloudbeds, the hospitality industry’s fastest-growing technology provider, today announced its attendance at the HITEC, the world’s largest hospitality technology show. Company executives, including Adam Harris, CEO and Co-Founder, and Sebastien Leitner, VP of Partnerships and President of HEDNA, will be attending. Event attendees will learn about the innovative products and services the company added to its award-winning Cloudbeds Hospitality Platform, including the recently released Cloudbeds Payments and Cloudbeds Websites. The company will also preview coming products that will further extend their commitment to creating better experiences for hospitality providers and their guests.www.hospitalitynet.org
