CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Cloudbeds Returns to HITEC

hospitalitynet.org
 8 days ago

San Diego, CA - Cloudbeds, the hospitality industry’s fastest-growing technology provider, today announced its attendance at the HITEC, the world’s largest hospitality technology show. Company executives, including Adam Harris, CEO and Co-Founder, and Sebastien Leitner, VP of Partnerships and President of HEDNA, will be attending. Event attendees will learn about the innovative products and services the company added to its award-winning Cloudbeds Hospitality Platform, including the recently released Cloudbeds Payments and Cloudbeds Websites. The company will also preview coming products that will further extend their commitment to creating better experiences for hospitality providers and their guests.

www.hospitalitynet.org

Comments / 0

Related
Lodging

Products, Platforms, and Partnerships at HITEC Dallas 2021

HITEC Dallas 2021 is underway at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, from September 27 through September 30, 2021. Many exhibiting companies are generating buzz by releasing new products and software at or directly ahead of the event. Some are demonstrating products released earlier this year, and even others are partnering together to create new platforms that bring innovation to the hotel industry.
DALLAS, TX
hospitalitynet.org

HITEC Exhibitor Update | New Technology

HITEC® Dallas will take place from September 27-30, 2021 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas USA. HITEC® is the world's largest and oldest hospitality technology event. Produced by Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®), a global nonprofit hospitality association that is headquartered in Austin, Texas USA, HITEC offers a unique combination of top-notch education and brings together the brightest minds and hottest technologies from across the globe to one place. The unparalleled event offers attendees essential education, access to top hospitality technology industry experts, and the resources to find cost-effective ways to improve company bottom lines.
DALLAS, TX
hospitalitynet.org

HITEC TV: A Partnership Chat Between Commonwealth Hotels and myDigitalOffice

It is not very often that we get a technology provider and a hotel management company to sit down and discuss what it is like to work together. This session includes Brian Fry, President of Commonwealth Hotels and Matt Curry, Chief Sales Officer of MyDigitalOffice who discuss the challenges that the hotel industry has faced combating COVID-19 as well as what the future will hold for hoteliers and their technology partners. Data is a key element that must be analyzed and used proactively to understand the future and react to the new environment we all face.
TECHNOLOGY
hospitalitynet.org

TraknProtect Touts Labor-Saving Technology at HITEC Dallas

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - Real-time location technology provider TraknProtect is helping hoteliers operate amid the ongoing labor shortage using its suite of safety and operations tools, all of which will be on display at this year’s HITEC 2021 in Dallas, Texas. TraknProtect’s location-based technology platform uses real-time tracking to more efficiently...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Harris
hospitalitynet.org

HITEC TV: An Interview with Parminder Batra, CEO of TraknProtect

Parminder’s passion for the hotel industry runs deep and this equates to a person who truly wants the best for hotel employees and their hotel guests. She also is deeply concerned regarding the proliferation of human trafficking and how it affects people’s lives and the lives of their loved ones. Please enjoy this intimate and personal discussion with Parminder Batra, CEO of TraknProtect.
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

Above Property® to Showcase Game-Changing Microservices Platform at HITEC 2021 in Dallas

Above Property®, a full-service provider of innovative, scalable, and services-oriented platforms, will showcase its latest innovations for travel and hospitality — including Hotel in a Box and Above Property Services (APS), a web service-based multi-cloud platform — at the annual Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference (HITEC). At the Kay...
DALLAS, TX
hospitalitynet.org

HITEC TV: An Amazing Chat with Even Frydenberg, CEO of Zaplox AB

Zaplox AB has been around for quite some time, but it has been within the last few years that the business is really taking off. Their commitment to ensuring that the guest journey is as flawless and seamless as possible is impressive. Our time will be spent chatting with Even Frydenberg, the relatively new CEO of Zaplox and how the company is deadly focused on offering a turnkey platform for managing the guest’s hotel stay, improving the check-in and check-out process, and distributing mobile keys for the hotel rooms directly to guests’ mobile phones.
BUSINESS
hospitalitynet.org

Infor Hospitality at HITEC 2021

This year’s HITEC event in Dallas Texas is an exciting opportunity to meet with hospitality industry leaders to discuss how technology for hotels will help organizations meet new challenges. If you plan to attend this year’s event too, we look forward to connecting with you. Whether you’ll be at HITEC 2021 in person or not, the best way to connect with Infor is to book a meeting with us here.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloudbeds Returns#Hitec#Co Founder#Vp Of Partnerships#Hedna#Cloudbeds Payments#Cloudbeds Websites#Metasearch Players#Ota
hospitalitynet.org

HITEC TV: Kevin King – COO of Shiji Group Discusses How Openness is the Future of Tech Adoption

Kevin King has been in the hotel technology industry for quite some time and fully understands that the sincerity of leadership is paramount, and this includes the fact that hotel tech companies need to be able to deliver on their product promise. Kevin also discusses the Shiji Enterprise Platform. This new platform has been developed over 8 years and has been a adopted by The Peninsula Group. It’s all about the services side of technology to make sure that hoteliers can be a flexible and nimble as they need to be. The philosophy of Shiji is one of openness. He believes that one hotel or hotel company, does not need to be aligned with one single technology provider. Our industry needs to be able to work better together, than we have in the past.
TECHNOLOGY
hospitalitynet.org

World Cinema, Inc.

Satellite television, master antenna television, all related licensing and service for free-to-guest television to hotels. Today, World Cinema, a leading hospitality technology service provider, announced their partnership with Four Winds Interactive (FWI) to bring purpose-built digital signage solutions to hotel and multifamily properties nationwide.
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

The Future of Revenue Management Is Now!

Traditionally, hoteliers have operated their businesses with departments working separately towards varying goals. While more reservations and a positive guest experience have always been the end goal in the hospitality industry, for separate departments, that’s where the commonalities ended. In the past, marketing, distribution departments, revenue optimization divisions, and digital...
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

Athanasios Tsaparas

At Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana hotel, Abu Dhabi's premier five-star family resort, appoints Athanasios Tsaparas as Director of Leisure. Originating from Greece with British nationality, Athanasios is ready to contribute his broad experience in all aspects of operations...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
hospitalitynet.org

HITEC TV: John Burns in conversation with Oracle's Alex Alt

The conversation opened with discussion of the challenges of leading an organization in which everyone is working remotely. For John, few of his clients are in an office, for Alex at Oracle Hospitality his staff are working from home, around the world. John adjusted to Zoom; Alex found that communication – daily with his direct reports, weekly with the global team – ensured coordination and a close sense of community and purpose. The quickened pace of technology development and implementation was the next topic, including discussion of the accelerated move by hotels to cloud-based systems and their embrace of contactless processes. Alex commented on the potential for new, customized system configurations as open APIs become common, then he and John talked about the challenge of boosting direct bookings, given the e-commerce expertise of the major OTAs. Potential disruptors of the hotel technology environment was the last topic explored before John posed a question to Alex that he said he had never before been asked.
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

Agilysys To Showcase Latest InfoGenesis Point of Sale Innovations With IG 12UX At HITEC® Dallas 2021

Alpharetta, Ga. – Agilysys, Inc., (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced plans to showcase IG 12UX, the latest modern client for its award-winning InfoGenesis POS, at this year’s HITEC® in Dallas, taking place September 27-30. In addition to providing attendees with details on its full range of property management and POS platforms, Agilysys, with its exhibiting of IG 12UX, will offer valuable insight into how hoteliers can elevate guest experiences by providing the service flexibility that today’s market increasingly demands.
DALLAS, TX
hospitalitynet.org

Zaplox Presents Contactless Guest Solutions with Mobile Guest App at HITEC 2021

Lund, Sweden - Zaplox AB (publ.) (“Zaplox”), which offers hotels, casinos and resorts a contact-free mobile guest journey, announced the company will demonstrate its suite of contactless guest solutions at Zaplox’s booth 3022 at HITEC Dallas 2021, September 27 to 30. The solutions; Zaplox Mobile Key App, Zaplox Mobile Guest...
CELL PHONES
TravelDailyNews.com

M3 to showcase latest offerings and developments at 2021 HITEC Dallas

GWINNETT, GA. – M3, the hospitality sector’s #1 cloud-based accounting, financial and data management platform in North America, announced its upcoming exhibition at HITEC Dallas 2021, which will take place September 27-30. Company executives, key managers and sales representatives from M3 will be available at Booth #3818 to offer product tutorials and answer questions about M3’s suite of services to registrants. Additional information, including whitepapers and recent press materials, will be made available to interested attendees.
SOFTWARE
hospitalitynet.org

HITEC Express Product Update - Hospitality Net

Hospitality Net is the #1 ranked website for the global hospitality community. Recognized as the most influential industry trade publication, Hospitality Net attracts the largest number of unique visitors, page views and targeted subscribers through its unparalleled network of sites and partners. Since its inception in 1999, Hospitality Net has been regarded as the most trusted source for industry leaders and experts to connect, share, and learn. Content is distributed to a network of partner sites and associations including HFTP, HSMAI, and HITEC, and supports all facets of the business including opinion articles, press releases, appointments, events, job openings, webinars, reports, sponsored content, and digital advertising. Hospitality Net has the most innovative publishing and distribution technology, as well as robust reporting capabilities to ensure clients can maximize their marketing ROI and measure their success.
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

HITEC TV: The Future of The Property Management System - Panel #2

It's not your old PMS anymore. The Hotel Property Management System is now a guest interaction platform as well as the connectivity hub for the many disparate systems that our industry needs in order to deliver the ultimate in guest engagement and experience. We are excited to have some amazing panelists pitch in on this discussion. Our three PMS innovators discuss a myriad of questions that directly affect the global hotel industry at every level and how technology will affect every guest. Our panelists for this session include Aaron Shepherd, CEO and Co-Founder of Above Property LLC, Mark Loyd, President at Jonas Chorum and Linda Vallner, VP of Business Development for protel hotelsoftware GmbH.
TECHNOLOGY
hospitalitynet.org

Cloud5 Communications Set to Showcase Managed IT Services, Virtual Guest Services, Conference Services, and Guest Engagement Solutions at HITEC 2021

Chicago, IL. - Cloud5 Communications, a leading provider of communications solutions and Managed IT Services for the world’s top hotel brands and management companies, is set to exhibit at HITEC 2021, which will take place in Dallas from September 27-30. Exhibiting at Booth #1211, Cloud5 will showcase the company’s well-known Internet and voice solutions, as well as a new suite of services designed to maximize hotel resources, reduce costs, drive new revenue streams, and engage guests like never before.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy