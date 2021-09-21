CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Indiana Connectivity Program to Launch Next Week

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATEHOUSE – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs have announced a new program aiming to help more Hoosiers obtain access to reliable and quality broadband. Homeowners and business owners can apply for consideration for the Indiana Connectivity Program, which opens for applicants on...

dailyjournal.net

New state broadband program to connect residents with providers

INDIANAPOLIS — A new program will help bridge the digital divide in unserved and underserved areas of the state when it launches Monday. The Indiana Connectivity Program aims to help more Hoosiers obtain access to reliable and high-quality internet, and will connect those who lack or have subpar internet service with internet providers for possible service expansions, state officials announced Tuesday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
nwindianabusiness.com

New state program aims to connect more Hoosiers to faster internet service

State officials want to connect residents with faster internet service. The state said the Indiana Connectivity Program is a new resource designed to help more Hoosiers get access to reliable and quality broadband. Homeowners and business owners can apply for consideration. This new tool can connect residents and businesses that...
INTERNET
mediapost.com

INMA Launches New Topic Program: The Advertising Initiative

The International News Media Association (INMA) has launched a topic-based initiative it says will help media rejuvenate data- and research-backed advertising sales in a post-pandemic market. The new program, the Advertising Initiative, will feature a biweekly newsletter, bimonthly video meet-up, master classes, reports, conference presentations and “Ask Me Anything” sessions.
ECONOMY
State
Indiana State
thestatehousefile.com

House passes new maps; Indiana Senate to vote on Republican redistricting plan next week

The legislative responsibility of redistricting occurs only once every 10 years. It’s an important responsibility—organizing the state’s congressional and legislative electorate for the next 10 years—and a big one. In Indiana, there are 159 legislative and congressional districts to weigh against the latest U.S. Census. Thursday morning, the Indiana House...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lovelandmagazine.com

SNAP benefit will increase beginning on Oct. 1

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in August released a re-evaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan, used to calculate Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. As a result, the average SNAP benefit – excluding additional funds provided as part of pandemic relief – will increase for Fiscal Year 2022 beginning on Oct. 1, 2021.
AGRICULTURE
The Ann Arbor News

Extra $600 stimulus check available to select workers, do you qualify?

Workers in select industries could be eligible for additional stimulus checks of up to $600. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced $700 million in grant funding is available through the new Farm and Food Workers Relief program. The bulk of the money – some $680 million – will go to help farmworkers and meatpackers to help cover COVID pandemic-related health and safety costs.
AGRICULTURE
wdac.com

Bill Legalizes Recreational Pot In PA

HARRISBURG – Two Allegheny County lawmakers unveiled new legislation to decriminalize, regulate, and tax adult-use, recreational marijuana in the Keystone State. Reps. Jake Wheatley and Dan Frankel announced House Bill 2050 which would make it legal for anyone 21 and older to purchase and consume recreational marijuana. It would also establish multiple grant programs that would benefit small, minority, and women-owned businesses funded by revenue collected from a marijuana sales tax. Rep. Frankel, the Democrat Chair of the House Health Committee, said failed policies of the past have resulted in the worst of all possible worlds: insufficient protection of the public health, aggressive enforcement that disproportionately harms communities of color, and zero revenue for the Commonwealth. He added with this legislation, PA can reap the benefits of a fact-based approach to regulating the cultivation, commerce, and use of marijuana for adults over 21 years old.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
102.7 KORD

Vaccine Mandate Quietly Expanded to Include More State Workers

Virtually nobody touched this one in the news, but now more workers at the state level will be facing a Nov. 30 vaccine mandate deadline. At least 11-30 is the 'drop dead' mark on the calendar, so to speak, or the 'termination day' if we are to believe Inslee's get the shot or get fired mandate.
HEALTH
KAAL-TV

MN Energy Assistance Program expands to offer more benefits

(ABC 6 News) - This year, Minnesotans can access greater financial assistance and newly expanded protections to keep their homes warm and lights on through Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program and Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule. The Minnesota Department of Commerce raised the income eligibility limit to 60% of Minnesota’s median income...
MINNESOTA STATE
munciejournal.com

Delaware County to Host Double Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New Trails

DELAWARE COUNTY, Indiana — The Delaware County Redevelopment Commission invites the public to a double ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 29, celebrating the official opening of two recent trail projects. The ribbon-cutting event will start at 10 a.m. at the Star Bank at 3300 N. Everbrook Lane to commemorate the...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
munciejournal.com

City of Muncie ‘American Rescue Plan’ Grants Deadline for Non-Profits is Sept 30th

MUNCIE, Ind.—The September 30th deadline for local non-profits to apply for grant dollars earmarked to help those organizations and their clients who were hardest hit by COVID-19 is fast approaching. In total, $2 million of the City of Muncie’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding of $31.7 million was set aside specifically to help the nonprofit sector. Applications are available on the City’s website and must be submitted by September 30th, 2021.
MUNCIE, IN
munciejournal.com

Muncie Physician Elected to American Medical Association Delegation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indiana State Medical Association (ISMA) elected its officers and American Medical Association (AMA) delegation members at its 172nd Annual Convention, held Sept. 10-12, 2021. The event was held virtually for the second year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Elizabeth Struble, MD, North Manchester, was sworn in...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

New Indiana program works to connect more Hoosiers to broadband

INDIANAPOLIS – A new state program is working to get broadband service to more Hoosiers. Under the Indiana Connectivity Program, state officials want to find more homes and businesses without high-speed internet access and connect them to broadband providers. “We describe the need as dire and immediate,” said Rob Ford,...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana Connectivity Program coming to Hoosiers

A new program will soon be available to help more Hoosiers obtain access to reliable and quality broadband. It’s called the Indiana Connectivity Program and it opens to applicants start on Monday, September 27. Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs both say the...
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

State Launches Connectivity Program

The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs has launched a program designed to provide greater access to reliable broadband internet. The $270 million Indiana Connectivity Program, which was approved this year by the Indiana General Assembly, allows homeowners and business owners that lack internet or have unreliable service to apply for better connections. Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch says the program will help Hoosiers in rural parts of the state where providers typically don’t provide access.
INTERNET

