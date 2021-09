The market might witness a sell-off if Congress fails to meet the deadline for raising the debt limit. With market volatility likely to remain elevated in the near term, fundamentally sound value stocks Hitachi (OTC:HTHIY), Honda Motor (HMC), Penske (PAG), and Konica Minolta (KNCAY) could outperform into year-end.Lawmakers are facing a deadline of fewer than three weeks to raise the debt limit. The failure may lead to a default, with a subsequent broad market sell-off and economic downturn. When the country was on the brink of such an outcome is 2011, the S&P 500 declined more than 18%. In addition, companies are raising prices or are intending to do so soon, as input prices are rising due to continued supply chain bottlenecks.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO