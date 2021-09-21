Detectives Investigate Fraud in Silver Spring; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
Detectives Investigate Fraud in Silver Spring; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern. For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit are investigating the July 12 and July 15 reports of fraud at an apartment building in the 1900 block of East West Highway. Investigators are releasing surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help to identify her.mocoshow.com
