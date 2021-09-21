CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silver Spring, MD

Detectives Investigate Fraud in Silver Spring; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 8 days ago

Detectives Investigate Fraud in Silver Spring; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern. For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit are investigating the July 12 and July 15 reports of fraud at an apartment building in the 1900 block of East West Highway. Investigators are releasing surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help to identify her.

mocoshow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Silver Spring, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Silver Spring, MD
City
Gaithersburg, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
CBS News

YouTube tackles misinformation — will take down videos linking vaccines to cancer, autism

YouTube is tightening its policies on vaccine videos in an effort to fight misinformation and conspiracy theories. The video-sharing platform announced a ban on misinformation around any vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or local health authorities that are currently being administered. YouTube defines as "misinformation" any content that claims approved vaccines "cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines," according to a blog post Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Security Deposit#Md
CNN

Mandates are boosting vaccination rates, but not without a tradeoff

(CNN) — Mandates that require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have spurred workers to get vaccinated in recent weeks -- yet some holdouts have been suspended or lost their jobs, and workplaces are scrambling to cover potential shortages. The tradeoff -- a disrupted workplace in the short term in...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy